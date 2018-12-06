Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Twitterati cheer for Cheteshwar Pujara after his 16th Test ton saves the teamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/india-vs-australia-twitterati-cheer-cheteshwar-pujara-with-bollywood-memes-for-his-16th-test-century-5481342/

India vs Australia: Twitterati cheer for Cheteshwar Pujara after his 16th Test ton saves the team

Pujara's eventual score of 123 runs from 246 balls bore uncanny similarities to Dravid's feat as Pujara too took 108 innings to reach the milestone of 5000 runs with the identical number of innings.

india vs australia, india vs australia 1st test day 1, india australia 1st test day 1 report, india australia test match, india australia test match score, cheteshwar pujara, cheteshwar pujara century, cricket news
Cheteshwar Pujara’s brilliant performance against Australia stole the show on Day 1.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s lone stand, which also yielded his 16th Test century, was the only saving grace for India on the first day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Pujara showed batting discipline through the day as he teammates kept getting out at the other end. His gritty century has now earned him a new nickname ‘The Wall’ and more than one fans compared with the original Mr Dependable Rahul Dravid.

His final score of 123 runs from 246 balls also took him past the milestone of 5000 runs in Test cricket. This also had an uncanny link with Dravid as both batsmen took 108 innings to achieve the feat.

Upset by the performance of other Indian batsmen, Twitterati were ecstatic after Pujara’s innings and celebrated his performance with apt memes and gifs from films. Here’s are some of the reactions:

Pujara played a key role in Adelaide, taking India from 19/3 to 143/6 at Tea and then accelerating to 250/9 at stumps.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android