India vs Australia: Twitterati cheer for Cheteshwar Pujara after his 16th Test ton saves the team

Cheteshwar Pujara’s lone stand, which also yielded his 16th Test century, was the only saving grace for India on the first day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Pujara showed batting discipline through the day as he teammates kept getting out at the other end. His gritty century has now earned him a new nickname ‘The Wall’ and more than one fans compared with the original Mr Dependable Rahul Dravid.
His final score of 123 runs from 246 balls also took him past the milestone of 5000 runs in Test cricket. This also had an uncanny link with Dravid as both batsmen took 108 innings to achieve the feat.
What an innings from @cheteshwar1.
Brings up his 16th Test ton and also completes 5000 Test runs 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XeVpBiosFH
Upset by the performance of other Indian batsmen, Twitterati were ecstatic after Pujara’s innings and celebrated his performance with apt memes and gifs from films. Here’s are some of the reactions:
Pujara’s innings today:
0-40 runs : Dravid
40-80 runs : Sachin
80-120 runs : Sehwag
poora bachpan yaad dila diya. #AusvInd
Pujara played a key role in Adelaide, taking India from 19/3 to 143/6 at Tea and then accelerating to 250/9 at stumps.