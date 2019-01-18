India vs Aus: As MS Dhoni wins the Man of the Series, fans celebrate with memes online

Team India won their first ever bilateral ODI series in Australia and the historic feat got cricket buffs going crazy online. With a target of 231 runs to win, India chased down the total with four balls to spare and won the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by seven wickets. And at the helm of it all was Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up six wickets and MS Dhoni, who hammered 87 runs off 114 balls. With three half-centuries in his kitty, MS Dhoni emerged as the Man of the Series and his fans couldn’t control their excitement online, with his name dominating Twitter trends in India.

For the second straight match, Dhoni played a pivotal role in the chase and scored a 50 for the third consecutive match finishing the game in classic Thaala style. While many celebrated his feat with witty oneliners, others couldn’t help but share Bollywood memes to troll critics who raised questions about the former skipper’s performance. Sample these.

Person waking up from coma after 10 years watching Dhoni bat till the end of the match. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/NrXslUTaEJ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2019

* MS Dhoni * 2009: Winning the man of the series award. 2019: Winning the man of the series award.#10yearchallenge — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 18, 2019

Everytime MS Dhoni comes out to bat#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/o0hDFlPeNA — Arjun (@Zoomfatak) January 18, 2019

Australia lost four wickets for 61 runs in 13.4 overs, but Handscomb rescued them with his third ODI half-century that came off just 57 balls. The start of the third ODI was delayed due to rain but it resumed soon, and no overs were lost. In the end, it was the Men in Blue, all the way.