scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Top news

India’s collapse against Australia on Day 3 leaves a trail of memes online

Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc as they kept sending back the Indians to the dugout.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2020 12:02:45 pm
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, ind vs aus, ind vs aus memes, ind vs aus scorecard, india batting order collapse, viral news, sports news, cricket newsDisappointed with Indian side's performance in second innings, fans shared memes to express their shock.

Even though India had a vital 53-run first-innings lead despite dropping at least four catches on the second day of the first Test against Australia on Friday, on Day 3 everything came crashing down. The ‘Men in Blue’ saw a quick fall of wickets, and even before fans could begin enjoying the game, India lost all wickets. Soon, it was raining memes online.

Australia’s Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc as they kept sending back the Indians to the dugout. Hazlewood was on fire with the new ball as he claimed five wickets. His spell left India struggling for just 31/9.

Cummins scalped Jasprit Bumrah for 2, sent Pujara for a duck and skipper Virat Kohli for 4. Hazlewood, meanwhile, jolted the Indian batting order dismissing Ashwin, Agarwal and Rahane. Soon, the Aussies restricted the Indian side to just 36 runs in 21.2 overs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As India headed for a total disaster, fans found solace in memes and jokes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 19: Latest News

Advertisement