India’s collapse against Australia on Day 3 leaves a trail of memes online

Disappointed with Indian side's performance in second innings, fans shared memes to express their shock.

Even though India had a vital 53-run first-innings lead despite dropping at least four catches on the second day of the first Test against Australia on Friday, on Day 3 everything came crashing down. The ‘Men in Blue’ saw a quick fall of wickets, and even before fans could begin enjoying the game, India lost all wickets. Soon, it was raining memes online.

Australia’s Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc as they kept sending back the Indians to the dugout. Hazlewood was on fire with the new ball as he claimed five wickets. His spell left India struggling for just 31/9.

Cummins scalped Jasprit Bumrah for 2, sent Pujara for a duck and skipper Virat Kohli for 4. Hazlewood, meanwhile, jolted the Indian batting order dismissing Ashwin, Agarwal and Rahane. Soon, the Aussies restricted the Indian side to just 36 runs in 21.2 overs.

As India headed for a total disaster, fans found solace in memes and jokes.

Aaj kuch toofani karne ka matlab naya lowest score nahi tha #INDvsAUSTest — Nikhil (@TheNikhilMohite) December 19, 2020

#INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUS After having 53 runs lead in first Innings 🛑 Exclusive Highlights of Second Innings of India Shaw, Agarwal, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Vihari, Sahapic.twitter.com/xm37MoC9hQ — Vibrant Chitragupt (@VChitragupt) December 19, 2020

Indian batsmen to Cummins and Halewood in 2nd inning be like pic.twitter.com/y7U8UErSFj — Abhijeet (@Abhijee45212802) December 19, 2020

