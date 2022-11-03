India versus Bangladesh: Litton Das trends on Twitter after his valiant effort almost takes team through

India edged out Bangladesh by five runs in a closely fought game at the ICC T20 World Cup Wednesday. Bangladesh took the rain-curtailed game to the last ball and almost pulled off a remarkable win after an explosive start by opener Litton Das who smashed 60 runs off just 27 balls.

Batting first, India made 184/6 with under-fire opener KL Rahul coming good with a fifty from 32 balls and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls. Bangladesh’s target was revised to 151 runs in 16 overs after a brief rain interruption and they fell short by 5 runs.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, Litton Das got run out by KL Rahul as soon as the match resumed after a brief rain interruption. Das slipped while turning for the second run. He dived at the non-striker’s end trying to make it to the crease but KL Rahul’s direct hit from deep midwicket proved to be too good. Bangladesh were 66/0 in 7 overs and were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when the teams went off due to the rain.

However, after Litton Das got run out, Bangladesh lost wickets in quick succession which derailed their chase. Das’s valiant effort trended on Twitter as well.

“Bangladesh you tried well. Litton das that was top batting boy,” former cricketer Irfan Pathan posted. “Litton Das is a revelation,” commented a user. “Litton Das becomes the FIRST player to score a T20I fifty at the same moment the team total reached fifty,” wrote another.

India will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday. They are currently on top of Group 2 with six points while South Africa are second with five points, Bangladesh are third with four, Zimbabwe are fourth with three points, Pakistan are fifth with two points and Netherlands are last with two points.