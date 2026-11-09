An emotional farewell message from a foreigner struck a chord on social media after he shared his reflections on spending a year in India. Recording a video at Delhi Airport on his final day in the country, the tourist, who goes only by the name Lukas, looked back on his experiences, the people he met, and the lessons he would carry back home.
Recalling his arrival in India, Lukas said his initial experience was overwhelming, particularly because of the heavy traffic and intense heat. However, he noted that people gradually adapt to their surroundings and that he, too, became more comfortable with the country’s pace of life over time.
Foreign national shares lessons he learnt in India
Describing India as a land of contrasting emotions, Lukas said the country offered a unique mix of happiness, anger, and sadness. He pointed out that these emotions could be experienced on the very same street and sometimes within the same minute.
He also expressed gratitude to the people who welcomed him into their homes and introduced him to their food, culture, traditions, and everyday lives.
Sharing one of the biggest lessons he learned during his stay, Lukas said his perspective gradually changed. He explained that he stopped focusing on whether something looked good and instead began considering whether it felt good.
Reflecting on his year-long experience, he emphasised that the true value of a place lies not in its location but in the people who make it special. Lukas added that his time in India had changed the way he viewed the world and that the memories and relationships he had built would remain with him long after leaving the country.
He wrote, “If I had to put one year in India into one word: aliveness. And that’s a pretty cool word.”
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions. “Embrace India first and then India will embrace you with open arms and wholeheartedly,” an Instagram user wrote. “What a message for the rest of the us about how to perceive the world around – transforming from ‘what looks good’ to ‘what feels good’. More power to you,” another user commented.