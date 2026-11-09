An emotional farewell message from a foreigner struck a chord on social media after he shared his reflections on spending a year in India. Recording a video at Delhi Airport on his final day in the country, the tourist, who goes only by the name Lukas, looked back on his experiences, the people he met, and the lessons he would carry back home.

Recalling his arrival in India, Lukas said his initial experience was overwhelming, particularly because of the heavy traffic and intense heat. However, he noted that people gradually adapt to their surroundings and that he, too, became more comfortable with the country’s pace of life over time.