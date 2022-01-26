Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle showcases India’s rich culture, heritage

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, Google India’s homepage highlighted different elements of parade animals including an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolors of the national flag.

On January 26, 1950, India’s Constitution came into effect. The day is also remembered as the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete freedom) by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Republic Day is celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events that honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world’s most populous democracy. The largest official display of national pride held today is the Republic Day Parade—elements of which are depicted in the Doodle artwork—held along Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade features a float for several Indian states alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23 this year, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital.

The R-day parade ceremony will begin with a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial where he is expected to pay tributes to soldiers. President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The parade can be watched live on Doordarshan.

A special programme will be held on Wednesday (January 26) evening, during which PM Modi will honour the winners of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Apda Prabandhan Puruskar, which was instituted in 2018, for contribution to the fields of disaster risk management.