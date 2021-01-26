India Republic Day 2021: Netizens share best moments from parade

India Republic Day 2021: Netizens took to social media to pay tribute and share some of the best moment from the parade.

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the national capital is unlike any other year.

While the historical day is commemorated with elaborate displays, bravery awards and the much-awaited gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men at Rajpath, this year, due to the Covid-19 protocols, many of the major attractions were missing. Even the number of guests were reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year.

The curtailed celebrations, however, did not stop people from taking to social media to share some of the best moments from the parade. Here, take a look:

BSF Camel Contingent! My oh my 😍🥰🇮🇳 Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena 🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay2021 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/7ydTlmSU93 — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) January 26, 2021

Loving the NSG Black Cats contingent in the #RepublicDay parade! 😀 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Their heroic dogs are also standing on guard with them on the jeeps. pic.twitter.com/A7gonKfXkW Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth The First Woman Fighter Pilot To participates in Republic Day Parade As A Part Of Indian Air Force Tableau 💪🙏⚔❤🇮🇳@IAF_MCC Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/0EdmW2cvHR — Warrior Girl🇮🇳 (@warriorgirl061) January 26, 2021 — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) January 26, 2021

Previous year jhanki vs This year Jhanki

Of UP

❤🚩 #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/QzmsH9pDoU — 🥳Er.JETHA LAL 🥳 (@_Babuchak_) January 26, 2021

The day honours the date — 26 January 1950 — on which the Constitution of India that came into effect and the nation officially became a sovereign Republic.