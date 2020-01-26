India Republic Day 2020: Google Doodle showcases country’s rich cultural diversity, heritage

India Republic Day 26 January 2020 Google Doodle: Artwork depicts India’s diversity. (Photo: Google Doodle) India Republic Day 26 January 2020 Google Doodle: Artwork depicts India’s diversity. (Photo: Google Doodle)

India Republic Day 2020 Google Doodle: On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Google India’s homepage highlighted the country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity by including various landmarks — from the Taj Mahal to India Gate — in a colourful doodle . The doodle was created by Singapore-based guest artist, Meroo Seth.

On January 26, 1950, India’s Constitution came into effect. The day is also remembered as the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete freedom) by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

The celebrations started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch. This was followed by President Ram Nath Kovind unfurling the tricolour.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd