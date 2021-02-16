As India seal biggest win against England, fans can’t keep calm

February 16, 2021 1:53:46 pm
India successfully avenged its first Test defeat against England by registering its biggest win against the visitors on Day 4 of the second Test. At the Chennai game, the host won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1, on Tuesday.
The Men in Blue finished the game in style, bowling out England for 164, with more than four sessions to spare. In the first Test, India had lost by a massive 227-run margin.
So, fans took this opportunity to celebrate the massive victory and laud Man of Match, Ravichandran Ashwin, who not only took some crucial wickets but also scored a ton, paving way for India’s win.
From taking a jibe at England players to praising Ashwin for his terrific performance, desi fans are ecstatic after the win. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Huge Win For India. India Beat England By 317 Runs.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7pf1PezqCF
— Dinesh Kumar (@The_Boss5704) February 16, 2021
Indian team after winning today:#PawriHoRahiHai#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/5C9FYvuKKk
— boba☭ (@YouSleepYouDie) February 16, 2021
Yeeee… India is win by 317 runs. 🤘🤘
317 > 227 isse bolte hai perfect revenge by Indians 🇮🇳#INDvENG#India #IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/bxkhByJ6LC
— Prashant Mishra प्रशांत मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@Pmishra43) February 16, 2021
India Winning 2nd Test match in just 4 days
Cricket Fans- #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2zqJpLnRxS
— sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) February 16, 2021
Indian fans, after India won the 2nd test match against England … #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/GzQbrckt1V
— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 16, 2021
#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/83C2njORkN
— Sahaj Bali (@sahaj_bali) February 16, 2021
India won by 317 runs in #INDvsENG test.
Indian fans : pic.twitter.com/bFgoraVkd7
— Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) February 16, 2021
Ashwin with Indian team pic.twitter.com/FCM7kPkcg5
— Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) February 16, 2021
Ash"WIN"…❤️💥#Ashwin #Ashwin100 #RavichandranAshwin #ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c9qMYyoCZV
— Arjun 🌼☘️ (@ArjunJosh3) February 16, 2021
@ashwinravi99 dominating the second game between #INDvsENG with both bat and ball pic.twitter.com/Dka5bj3nyA
— Gud_10 (@Ihsirh) February 16, 2021
मैच जीतने के बाद pic.twitter.com/eZXLU2KX5L
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 16, 2021
The victory was crucial for India in the context of the World Test Championship as they needed to win the series at least with a 2-1 margin or better to make the cut for the title clash against New Zealand.
