Tuesday, February 16, 2021
As India seal biggest win against England, fans can’t keep calm

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test at Chennai on Day 4 and fans were left in a frenzy online celebrating the epic win with memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 1:53:46 pm
India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test at Chennai.

India successfully avenged its first Test defeat against England by registering its biggest win against the visitors on Day 4 of the second Test. At the Chennai game, the host won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1, on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue finished the game in style, bowling out England for 164, with more than four sessions to spare. In the first Test, India had lost by a massive 227-run margin.

So, fans took this opportunity to celebrate the massive victory and laud Man of Match, Ravichandran Ashwin, who not only took some crucial wickets but also scored a ton, paving way for India’s win.

From taking a jibe at England players to praising Ashwin for his terrific performance, desi fans are ecstatic after the win. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The victory was crucial for India in the context of the World Test Championship as they needed to win the series at least with a 2-1 margin or better to make the cut for the title clash against New Zealand.

