‘India readies for the G20 presidency’: See quirky Amul topical

As India heads to assume the presidency for premier forum for international economic cooperation, Group of 20 or G20, dairy brand Amul has lauded the feat with a quirky topical. With Amul girl sitting next to the G20 with a slice of butter and a spoonful raised on her left hand, the topical says, “One Earth. Every Family. One Butter. Connects everybody.”

The logo juxtaposes planet Earth with lotus, national flower and draws inspiration from the colours of the national flag – saffron, white, green and blue. According to the G20 website, the Earth throws light into the nation’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature.

India’s G20 Presidency’s theme received an Amul twist in the topical as the theme actually points to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future. The theme is derived from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad and it emphasises the value of all life- human, animal, plant and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on planet Earth.

The logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Tuesday. India will assume the presidency of G20 on December 1. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the globe’s major developed and developing economies comprising of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

The international economic cooperation represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the global population.