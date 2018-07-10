Rains in India LIVE UPDATES: Netizens find their silver lining in Twitter humour as Kerala, Bengaluru, Kolkata get drenched

A quick look through Twitter shows that it is not just the Mumbaikars, people in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Kerala too, have taken to the Internet with their monsoon-triggered sense of humour. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) A quick look through Twitter shows that it is not just the Mumbaikars, people in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Kerala too, have taken to the Internet with their monsoon-triggered sense of humour. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As it continues to pour heavily in the Maximum City, it simultaneously got a meme-fest going on social media, especially Twitter. From taking sarcastic digs at the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tweeting about piping hot, delicious fritters, the Mumbaikars, amidst all the chaos, seemed to find their silver lining on social media as they faced the thunderstorm and heavy rains. But a quick look through the micro-blogging site shows that it is not just the Mumbaikars, people in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Kerala too, as they sit at home nursing their cup of tea and dig into crispy munchies, have taken to the Internet with their monsoon-triggered sense of humour. So much so, there is in fact a Twitter handle called @rainbotblr whose bio reads: “I tweet passive aggressively when it rains in Bangalore. No more Mr. Nice Bot.” “Yes kids, it’s raining. Yes, water is wet. Yes, complaining about it will definitely help.” “Is water falling from up high? Yes. Is traffic slowing down to a crawl? Yes. Do I care that you’re delayed? No.” “”I’m all hot and wet right now” – Bangalore. Also … That’s What She Said.” are just some of Bangalore Rain Bot’s tweets that are sure to start a laugh riot!

We, meanwhile, thought of curating some hilarious posts on the rains in India. In addition to tickling your funny bone, several Twitter users also shared some beautiful pictures of dark clouds huddling together and rumbling in the sky, among videos of the beautiful rain showers.

The Indian Meteorological Department, in the mean time, issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rains over Goa and the Konkan regions. While traffic has been diverted at many places, schools, colleges and even offices declared holidays for their students and employees respectively, to ensure their utmost safety.