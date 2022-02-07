India pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Amul sums it up: ‘Aapka saaya sath hoga…’

Social media sites have been flooded with tributes to singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday. From dairy brand Amul, business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Neil Nithin Mukesh to sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik, condolences poured in over the demise of the Nightingale of India.

The 92-year-old singer was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan among others paid their last respects to Mangeshkar.

Sharing a monochromatic topical, Amul referred to Mangeshkar’s song ‘Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga,’ from ‘Mera Saaya’. As the brand penned ‘Hum jahan jahan chalenge aapka saaya saath hoga’ on the topical with three photos of the singer, netizens were left emotional.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a photograph of Mangeshkar taking a photo of A R Rahmaan, musician and Prasoon Joshi, lyricist.

That one time. Rang De Basanti.

I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wioGEaHoZ5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

Actor Neil Nithin Mukesh shared an emotional note on Instagram and said, “Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police shared a clip of Constable Mujammal Haque performing Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The clip has been viewed more than 11,000 times so far.

ए मेरे वतन के लोगों… स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी की भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon… Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/PKUfc47jK4 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 6, 2022

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra wrote, “What can you say when you no longer have your voice…?”

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mdltpggben — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2022

Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted, “If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions.”

The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come. There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions. pic.twitter.com/G00eKlbDp2 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 6, 2022

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited shared Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega song and said, “Lata Mangeshkar will eternally cast her large shadow over us n remind us of her eternal legend.”

Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega – Lata Mangeshkar will eternally cast her large shadow over us n remind us of her eternal legend. Om Shanthi 🙏 https://t.co/gUl0GH3DjW via @YouTube — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 6, 2022

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art in Puri beach, Odisha as a tribute to Mangeshkar. Another artist Sachin Sanghe shared a clip of miniature sculpture of the late singer.

Meri Awaaz hi Pehechan hai..

Tributes to Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar through my sandart at Puri beach in Odisha.

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GXMUqeatVR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2022

Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others.

She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.