Saturday, October 23, 2021
‘Mauka Mauka’ banter continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

With the two cricket teams set to face each other in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup match, fans have been taking potshots over the internet by sharing hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 23, 2021 6:33:05 pm
india vs pakistan, india vs pakistan t20 world cup, t20 world cup 2021, mauka mauka ad, star sports mauka mauka ad, ind vs pak memes, sports news, indian expressThe excitement for India's opening match against Pakistan has left fans in a frenzy online.

With India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup set for Sunday, October 24, fans of both nations can’t keep calm. And it’s just not the fans. Even the tournament’s official broadcaster has jumped on the bandwagon with yet another ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad.

Ahead of the most-anticipated match of the tournament, Star Sports has released a second commercial based on the banter between fans of the arch-rivals. What started in 2017 focusing on one India-Pakistan match has, over time, turned into a recurring phenomenon every time the two teams face each other.

ALSO READ |‘Maaro, mujhe maaro’ Pakistani fan back with emotional video ahead of India vs Pak match

In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are seen at school, studying the concept of ‘zero’. The girl jokingly tells the boy that his father invented the number. It is later revealed that the boy’s father is the same Pakistani fan seen in earlier ads and the number refers to Pakistan’s total wins against India in World Cup matches.

Watch the video here:

Netizens too joined the fun, placing bets on whether the Men in Blue will continue their winning streak or if the Pakistanis will end up avenging all earlier losses.

