‘Mauka Mauka’ banter continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

October 23, 2021 6:33:05 pm
With India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup set for Sunday, October 24, fans of both nations can’t keep calm. And it’s just not the fans. Even the tournament’s official broadcaster has jumped on the bandwagon with yet another ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad.
Ahead of the most-anticipated match of the tournament, Star Sports has released a second commercial based on the banter between fans of the arch-rivals. What started in 2017 focusing on one India-Pakistan match has, over time, turned into a recurring phenomenon every time the two teams face each other.
In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are seen at school, studying the concept of ‘zero’. The girl jokingly tells the boy that his father invented the number. It is later revealed that the boy’s father is the same Pakistani fan seen in earlier ads and the number refers to Pakistan’s total wins against India in World Cup matches.
Watch the video here:
Zero ko India ne invent zaroor kiya hai, magar har #MaukaMauka par use karne wale toh… 😉
Find out if a #MaukePeChhakka is on the cards with #INDvPAK:
ICC #T20WorldCup, Oct 24 | Broadcast: 7PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/VgYuejL6ME
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2021
Netizens too joined the fun, placing bets on whether the Men in Blue will continue their winning streak or if the Pakistanis will end up avenging all earlier losses.
RT if you think it will be……..#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/owJmTsBEjD
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 23, 2021
#INDvPAK
Make it 12-0 pic.twitter.com/vTdaLWqz78
— Abhishek (@Ingenuity402) October 23, 2021
#INDvPAK
Pakistan cricket team right now :- pic.twitter.com/SajBe6Dm1u
— Anand Singhaniya (@anandcasm) October 23, 2021
Pakistani TV sellers Tomorrow#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ntSHjin74V
— 𝓜𝓪𝔂𝓾𝓻.. (@mayurh1710) October 23, 2021
#INDvPAK match tomorrow
Meanwhile TRP of other shows on 24th october: pic.twitter.com/zEBzBJu3Bl
— Nupur Choudhary🇮🇳 (@Humanwithavibe) October 23, 2021
Baap bolte😎🔥 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rjVAxXpT9N
— Rishcastic (@Rishcastic_meme) October 23, 2021
Pakistan to other participating teams @onetiponehand_ #INDvPAK #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cETaKrRqk2
— The Observer (@iammspatil) October 23, 2021
Preparation begins in #Pakistan @TheRealPCB for tomorrow’s match vs #India #MaukaMauka #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup2021 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/LXYHp0E98c
— Mohit Rathi (@oyerathi) October 23, 2021
#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #MaukaMauka
Ind vs Pak Match exists*
Meanwhile Pak Team Players after seeing India Performance in Warm-up matches :- pic.twitter.com/2OJyTOTnsf
— Back Se First (@BackSeFirst) October 23, 2021
ICC to Pak- india cricket fans #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BiC2RLYQ5I
— Dan! 🇵🇰❤️ (@Dani_Baloch7) October 22, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-