‘Mauka Mauka’ banter continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

With India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup set for Sunday, October 24, fans of both nations can’t keep calm. And it’s just not the fans. Even the tournament’s official broadcaster has jumped on the bandwagon with yet another ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad.

Ahead of the most-anticipated match of the tournament, Star Sports has released a second commercial based on the banter between fans of the arch-rivals. What started in 2017 focusing on one India-Pakistan match has, over time, turned into a recurring phenomenon every time the two teams face each other.

In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are seen at school, studying the concept of ‘zero’. The girl jokingly tells the boy that his father invented the number. It is later revealed that the boy’s father is the same Pakistani fan seen in earlier ads and the number refers to Pakistan’s total wins against India in World Cup matches.

Zero ko India ne invent zaroor kiya hai, magar har #MaukaMauka par use karne wale toh… 😉 Find out if a #MaukePeChhakka is on the cards with #INDvPAK: ICC #T20WorldCup, Oct 24 | Broadcast: 7PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/VgYuejL6ME — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2021

Netizens too joined the fun, placing bets on whether the Men in Blue will continue their winning streak or if the Pakistanis will end up avenging all earlier losses.

#INDvPAK match tomorrow

Meanwhile TRP of other shows on 24th october: pic.twitter.com/zEBzBJu3Bl — Nupur Choudhary🇮🇳 (@Humanwithavibe) October 23, 2021