IndiGo pilot shares breathtaking aerial view of India-Pakistan border: ‘Visible even from orbit’

The aerial visuals dramatically showcased the Radcliffe Line, with illuminated security posts and border infrastructure visible on both sides. (SOurce: capt_pradeepkrishnan/Instagram)

An IndiGo pilot has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a breathtaking night-time view of the India-Pakistan border from inside the cockpit, giving passengers and social media users a rare glimpse of the illuminated frontier from thousands of feet above the ground.

Captain Pradeep Krishnan posted the now-viral video online, showing a glowing ribbon of lights slicing through the darkness below during a late-night flight. The footage revealed a long stretch of bright yellow floodlights tracing the border, creating a striking contrast against the otherwise dim landscape.

In the clip, Captain Krishnan can be heard addressing passengers, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world, India and Pakistan border.”