IndiGo pilot shares breathtaking aerial view of India-Pakistan border: ‘Visible even from orbit’

An IndiGo pilot has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a breathtaking night-time view of the India-Pakistan border from inside the cockpit, giving passengers and social media users a rare glimpse of the illuminated frontier from thousands of feet above the ground.
Captain Pradeep Krishnan posted the now-viral video online, showing a glowing ribbon of lights slicing through the darkness below during a late-night flight. The footage revealed a long stretch of bright yellow floodlights tracing the border, creating a striking contrast against the otherwise dim landscape.
In the clip, Captain Krishnan can be heard addressing passengers, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world, India and Pakistan border.”
The aerial visuals dramatically showcased the Radcliffe Line, with illuminated security posts and border infrastructure visible on both sides. From cruising altitude, the lit-up boundary appeared almost surreal, leaving many viewers stunned by the sight.
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“They say you can spot the India–Pakistan border from space at night, a glowing line of lights cutting across the darkness, visible even from orbit,” read the caption accompanying the video.
The clip has since exploded on Instagram, racking up more than 40 million views and over a million likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional and thoughtful reactions. One person wrote, “Indians and Pakistanis live in so much harmony outside of their respective countries. It’s the government and the people in power that are the problem.”
Another commented, “It’s like the two seas together but never mixing together! Just so near yet so far.” A third user said, “Beautiful people on both sides divided by the ugliness of border politics.” Meanwhile, another comment added a touch of humour: “Border pe light ka bill kon bharta hai (Who pays the electricity bill for the border lights), India ya Pakistan?”