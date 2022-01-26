India lights up to celebrate 73rd Republic Day. See photos here

To celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, government buildings and monuments were decorated in the colours of the Indian flag. While Delhi witnesses the elaborate Republic Day parade, other states in the country also hold their own festivities and deck up landmarks like railway stations and clocktowers to mark the day.

Here are some of the Republic Day decorations from all over India:

Tamil Nadu: Office of Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai railway station lit up in tricolour on the eve of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/7ZOffmkcN1 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

A video tour of beautiful decorations at AAI Rajkot Airport on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. #RepublicDay @aairedwr @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/G9AbJIQCQx — રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ Rajkot Airport (@aairajairport) January 26, 2022

On the eve of 73rd #RepublicDay, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru station, Karnataka, is illuminated with colourful lighting. #AmritMahotsav #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/BSwPcTh8UM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2022

A spectacular drone show, which was part of the Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsals, was seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The drone show was made possible with 1,000 made in India drones. Here are some pictures of the aerial show:

Embassies across the world were also illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Some countries honoured India on its Republic Day as well by lighting up iconic buildings in saffron, white and green.

Amazing illumination of iconic monuments in Buenos Aires City in Indian Tricolor 🇮🇳 on eve of 73rd Republic Day of India Thank you #Argentina 🇦🇷 & @gcba for warm gesture of friendship & solidarity#AmritMahotsav@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy @dineshbhatia pic.twitter.com/CnegA5fJKO — India in Argentina (@Indembarg) January 26, 2022

A glimpse of the iconic Nhat Tan bridge in Hanoi lit in the Indian tricolour to mark the 73rd Republic Day of India. #IndiaVietnam #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #AmritMahotsav #RepublicDay2022 @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/TwrJLjCzXZ — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) January 25, 2022

Republic Day, which is a national holiday all over the country, unites all Indians as they commemorate the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.