Wednesday, January 26, 2022
India lights up to celebrate 73rd Republic Day. See photos here

Buildings and monuments are lighted up in the colours of the Indian flag to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 6:27:15 pm
Republic day decorations 2022, 73rd Republic Day decorations, Indian ExpressSome countries honoured India on its Republic Day as well by lighting up iconic buildings in saffron, white and green.

To celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, government buildings and monuments were decorated in the colours of the Indian flag. While Delhi witnesses the elaborate Republic Day parade, other states in the country also hold their own festivities and deck up landmarks like railway stations and clocktowers to mark the day.

Here are some of the Republic Day decorations from all over India:

A spectacular drone show, which was part of the Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsals, was seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The drone show was made possible with 1,000 made in India drones. Here are some pictures of the aerial show:

Embassies across the world were also illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Some countries honoured India on its Republic Day as well by lighting up iconic buildings in saffron, white and green.

Republic Day, which is a national holiday all over the country, unites all Indians as they commemorate the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

