scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites

75th Independence Day Google Doodle: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from its ramparts and hoist the tricolour, marking 75 years of democracy in India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2022 6:57:07 am
google doodle india independence dayGoogle Doodle celebrating 75th Indian Independence Day. (Google)

Google on Monday celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence with a doodle centered around the country’s tradition of flying kites.

The doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, “depicts the culture around kites — from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together”. “The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive,” Google said.

This culture was once a hallmark of the freedom struggle of a colonised nation, birthing heated rivalries and bleeding fingers. Indian freedom fighters used to fly kites with slogans to protest British rule and to spread the message of India’s independence. Since then, kite flying has become a popular way of celebrating India’s freedom.

The biggest celebration to mark the day happens at Delhi’s Red Fort when the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts and hoists the tricolour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...Premium
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...

In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, monuments and heritage buildings across the country were decked out in colours of the national flag. Some examples include Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, Victoria Memorial and Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata, Marine Drive in Mumbai, and Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 06:56:51 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

5

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzier featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzier featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel
Express Research

How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained

How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement