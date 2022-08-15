Independence Day 2022: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites

Google on Monday celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence with a doodle centered around the country’s tradition of flying kites.

The doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, “depicts the culture around kites — from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together”. “The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive,” Google said.

This culture was once a hallmark of the freedom struggle of a colonised nation, birthing heated rivalries and bleeding fingers. Indian freedom fighters used to fly kites with slogans to protest British rule and to spread the message of India’s independence. Since then, kite flying has become a popular way of celebrating India’s freedom.

The biggest celebration to mark the day happens at Delhi’s Red Fort when the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts and hoists the tricolour.

In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, monuments and heritage buildings across the country were decked out in colours of the national flag. Some examples include Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, Victoria Memorial and Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata, Marine Drive in Mumbai, and Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat.