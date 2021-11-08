scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

‘India can still qualify for semifinals if…’: Memes take over social media after NZ beats Afghanistan

The win confirmed that the Indian team, which is currently at four points from four matches, will not qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia on Monday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 12:22:33 pm
new zealand vs afghanistan, nz vs afg, cricket news, sports news, indian express, t20 world cup, world cup, memes, trending, indian express, indian express newsFrom subtle jibes at the team to the high hopes pinned on the Afghanistan team's performance, Twitter was flooded with memes.

While India’s defeat against Pakistan and New Zealand had pretty much reduced the chances of the Indian cricket team to continue its journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup, many had pinned their hopes on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand so that India can progress to the semi-finals on net run rate. However, Indian fans were yet again disappointed after New Zealand won the Afghan match by 8 wickets, snuffing India’s hopes.

ALSO READ |NZ win by 8 wickets, knock India out of semis

The win confirmed that the Indian team, which is currently at four points from four matches, will not qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia on Monday. With not much to look forward to in the 2020 World Cup, desi fans found solace in memes as many took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

From subtle jibes at the team to the high hopes pinned on the Afghanistan team’s performance, Twitter was flooded with memes aptly depicting the mood of netizens. Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement