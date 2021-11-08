‘India can still qualify for semifinals if…’: Memes take over social media after NZ beats Afghanistan

November 8, 2021 12:22:33 pm
While India’s defeat against Pakistan and New Zealand had pretty much reduced the chances of the Indian cricket team to continue its journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup, many had pinned their hopes on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand so that India can progress to the semi-finals on net run rate. However, Indian fans were yet again disappointed after New Zealand won the Afghan match by 8 wickets, snuffing India’s hopes.
The win confirmed that the Indian team, which is currently at four points from four matches, will not qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia on Monday. With not much to look forward to in the 2020 World Cup, desi fans found solace in memes as many took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.
From subtle jibes at the team to the high hopes pinned on the Afghanistan team’s performance, Twitter was flooded with memes aptly depicting the mood of netizens. Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.
Indians blaming Afghanistan for blowing their semifinal chances
Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/L9jfP3zPuf
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2021
Can’t wait for India 🇮🇳 to thrash Namibia 🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/LJ38p9YpCm
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 7, 2021
Every indian fans condition #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/6V0kxdwHMn
— Cric kid (@ritvik5_) November 7, 2021
India is successfully qualified for the (Mumbai Airport) #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/ERz99i2YpW
— @ShEikh💥🇵🇰 (@ShEikhTweets1) November 7, 2021
Indian fans right now👇#NZvAFG#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/g82Jvvl2mO
— Khan Hyyatt (@KhanHayatPathan) November 7, 2021
List of players ready for departure 🛫#TeamIndia#NZvAFG #Mumbaiairport pic.twitter.com/hw3yQIpXjm
— Aحtiشhaم (@Rana_Sunny568) November 7, 2021
India can still qualify for semifinals if:
– New Zealand quits from the tournament
– John Abraham signs 2 movies without Nora Fatehi
– Street food vendors stop making oreo pakodas
– Tanishk Bagchi stops remixing 90’s songs
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2021
Team Afghanistan to India pic.twitter.com/FZSdzEp3W6
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 7, 2021
Ravi shastri – Let’s decide the playing 11 against Namibia
Le Virat – pic.twitter.com/PeXR80gfAz
— Tej narayan (@Tej_narayan99) November 7, 2021
ICT fan😭 pic.twitter.com/p9V0b5F6Bv
— Deniyal Patel (@heroic_deniyal) November 7, 2021
Dear Afghanistan : pic.twitter.com/Euja0p4LLW
— Gulbadin-ur-Gaurav 🇦🇫 (@SpecificPurpos1) November 7, 2021
