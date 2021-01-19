Tim Paine’s ‘see you at Gabba’ remark comes back to haunt him

Fans have been brutally trolling Aussies with memes while celebrating India's historic win.

The Indian cricket team created history in Brisbane, defeating Australia at the Gabba for the first time in over three decades. The historic win by an ‘inexperienced’ Indian side, with most star players out owing to injury, got everyone talking online as they cheered for the ‘underdogs’ on social media.

Though brilliant performances from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara set up the win in the 4th Test, it was Rishabh Pant who saw India through with his unbeaten 85.

With this victory India retained the Border-Gavaskar series following a 2-1 series win against the host. This was the first time Australian side lost at the Gabba ‘fortress’ in 32 years, with last one against West Indies in 1988.

Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test… 🇺🇸 George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election 🎶 Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1 👶 Virat Kohli was 16 days old 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut pic.twitter.com/87DmsDXDqo — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

After the forgettable collapse (36 all-out) in Adelaide, India turned the tables against Australia with a convincing win in Melbourne, a memorable draw in Sydney, and now the historic Gabba win. Cricket fans couldn’t keep calm as congratulatory messages poured in from around the world.

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

most of this indian team weren’t even born when australia last lost at gabba…this is an insane, insane day #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 19, 2021

Looking the world in the eye, this Indian team has been phenomenal. They were written off for a 4-0 loss even before they boarded the flight to Australia. Well done, boys.#AUSvIND — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) January 19, 2021

History will always remember how Australia lost 20 wickets to Indian net bowlers at their ‘fortress’ Gabba. — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 19, 2021

Come to GABBA , they said. Here we come 🤞🏻THE GREATEST TEST WIN 🤍 Every session India discovered a new hero . Bouncing back from 36 all-out to win a series with a C team despite all the injuries. ❤️ This is HISTORY #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3O4kA0M7z7 — Ranjith Bkr (@Ranjith_Bkr) January 19, 2021

From 36 all out to chase down 328 and win the Gabba Fortess is an amazing feat and that too with NOT first choice team. This will go into History.#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) January 19, 2021

A bunch of rookies, with no expectations on them, were given a free reign, weaved magic, achieved the unthinkable, and etched their names into cricketing folklore…

And last time Australia lost at Gabba, Rishabh was not even born. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png India’s gain is Australia’s Paine. Congrats👌 pic.twitter.com/iybTRqEtHd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2021

From being Paine’s baby sitter to baby sitting Paine’s whole team, Rishabh Pant has come a long way. — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 19, 2021

Others shared jokes and memes to celebrate India’s epic win, mostly trolling Paine for his “See you at Gabba” remark.

Aus- Fortress Gabba 😎

Team India- pic.twitter.com/x4KMae7MRY — Why So Shreyas? (@planetcaravan12) January 19, 2021

#INDvsAUS

Paine : Can’t wait to see you at the Gabba.

Indian team at the Gabba : pic.twitter.com/xD7I14iygk — Naveed Sarguroh (@NaveedSarguroh) January 19, 2021

#INDvsAUS

Tim Paine before: See you at the Gabba!

Tim Paine now: pic.twitter.com/p8e6m7uyQZ — Nishtha✨ (@moonaquette) January 19, 2021