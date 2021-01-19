scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Tim Paine’s ‘see you at Gabba’ remark comes back to haunt him

As congratulatory messages from crickets buffs around the world poured in, desi fans were busy trolling Australian side for their sledging remarks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2021 3:14:45 pm
gabba test, ind vs aus, border gavaskar trophy, time paine, rishbabh pant, india win gabba test, india gabba test memes, viral news, cricket news, indian expressFans have been brutally trolling Aussies with memes while celebrating India's historic win.

The Indian cricket team created history in Brisbane, defeating Australia at the Gabba for the first time in over three decades. The historic win by an ‘inexperienced’ Indian side, with most star players out owing to injury, got everyone talking online as they cheered for the ‘underdogs’ on social media.

Though brilliant performances from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara set up the win in the 4th Test, it was Rishabh Pant who saw India through with his unbeaten 85.

With this victory India retained the Border-Gavaskar series following a 2-1 series win against the host. This was the first time Australian side lost at the Gabba ‘fortress’ in 32 years, with last one against West Indies in 1988.

After the forgettable collapse (36 all-out) in Adelaide, India turned the tables against Australia with a convincing win in Melbourne, a memorable draw in Sydney, and now the historic Gabba win. Cricket fans couldn’t keep calm as congratulatory messages poured in from around the world.

Others shared jokes and memes to celebrate India’s epic win, mostly trolling Paine for his “See you at Gabba” remark.

