‘Pure talent’: Netizens laud Shreyas Iyer after India beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

With Shreyas Iyer’s batting masterclass, India beat New Zealand on the first day of the five-day T20I series match held at the Eden Park in Auckland Friday. With social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the home team, netizens particularly lauded Iyer for guiding the team to their six-wicket victory.

Though the men in blue had a sour start as they lost Rohit Sharma right at the start, they managed to chase down the target of 204 with six wickets and six balls to spare. After KL Rahul reached his half-century from just 23 deliveries, he was knocked out as the second wicket, ending his 99 runs partnership with Kohli.

Iyer, after the fourth wicket, had a run chase with Manish Pandey which helped India chase down their highest T20I total with six balls to spare. He remained unbeaten at 58 runs from 29 deliveries.

Netizens took to Twitter to laud the men in blue for their victory and also Iyer for his outstanding performance. Take a look at some of the best memes under the trending hashtag #NZvIND here:

What a blinder from #ShreyasIyer! Pure talent. Way to go boy! Superb chase. #NZvsIND https://t.co/SuiB4Nyg8m — Goveed Raj (@RajGoveed) January 24, 2020

#NZvIND Rishabh Pant after watching performance of KL Rahul and #ShreyasIyer in today’s match – pic.twitter.com/yccOZEQGit — Dang! (@dangwitty) January 24, 2020

What a performance #ShreyasIyer #NZvIND, love the way India win the game, pic.twitter.com/ZSAqGeq4TC — ram jadhav (@ramjadh05378359) January 24, 2020

#ShreyasIyer a pure display of master class T20 batting ! pic.twitter.com/jeJICV9kvO — KC Sports (@KCSportsOffici) January 24, 2020

@ShreyasIyer15 It was a great inning by you….58 off 29 balls👍👍 n I know u r going to reach milestones ahead 🤗 Wishing u good luck for the upcoming matches 😇 u have never failed to make us Shreyasian proud 🥰 #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/YUr0N8oAPQ — ShreyasIyer_21 (@726Shreyas) January 24, 2020

Shreyas Iyer is now worried about all the messages he will receive from girls.#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/28KjOJwEMj — Ashish ranjan (@AshishBiharBjp) January 24, 2020

What a Match ! tremendous Batting 🤩💯 Rahul , Kohli , Iyer The Mains 🇮🇳 Vande Mataram Well played 💙 #INDvsNZ Last Ball six just like Kohli Ends the match in Indore Vs Lanka !!! #ShreyasIyer Top Man Iyer 👏🏻👏🏻 Bharat Mata Ki Jai ! pic.twitter.com/wrsxnrAsDa — Aarush Sachdev (@aarush_srk) January 24, 2020

*KL Rahul and Virat Lose their wicket after a good partnership*

*New zealand’s Winning chance increases*

Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer-#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/INrulXS8z3 — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) January 24, 2020

