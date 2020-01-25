Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020

‘Pure talent’: Netizens laud Shreyas Iyer after India beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer with his scintillating 29-ball-58 guided team India to crush New Zealand on the first day of the five day T20I series match held at the Eden Park in Auckland. Iyer's battling master class knocked off the kiwis with an over to spare.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2020 11:27:00 am
India vs New Zealand, India beat New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer, India vs New Zealand memes, Ind vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2020, Auckland, Cricket news, Trending, Sports news, Indian Express news Iyer, after the fourth wicket had a run chase with Manish Pandey which helped India chase down their highest T20I total with six balls to spare. He remained unbeaten for 58 runs from 29 deliveries.

With Shreyas Iyer’s batting masterclass, India beat New Zealand on the first day of the five-day T20I series match held at the Eden Park in Auckland Friday. With social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the home team, netizens particularly lauded Iyer for guiding the team to their six-wicket victory.

Though the men in blue had a sour start as they lost Rohit Sharma right at the start, they managed to chase down the target of 204 with six wickets and six balls to spare. After KL Rahul reached his half-century from just 23 deliveries, he was knocked out as the second wicket, ending his 99 runs partnership with Kohli.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand: ‘Watch out for the next big thing— Shreyas Iyer’

Netizens took to Twitter to laud the men in blue for their victory and also Iyer for his outstanding performance. Take a look at some of the best memes under the trending hashtag #NZvIND here:

