Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’

The India AI Impact Summit opened on Monday at Bharat Mandapam with scenes resembling a concert rather than a tech conference—overflowing halls, long queues and crowds stretching outside the venue. Touted as the world’s biggest gathering focused on artificial intelligence, the summit and expo will run till February 20, drawing founders, policymakers and global tech leaders under one roof.

But for at least one startup founder, the excitement quickly turned ironic.

Bengaluru entrepreneur Maitreya Wagh, who runs AI firm Bolna and studied at IIT Delhi, posted on X that he couldn’t even reach his own company’s stall because of the rush. Alongside a photo of the queues, he wrote: “Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit.”