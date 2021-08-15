‘Partition separated us, but I knew he was the one’: Woman recounts her story of ‘true love’

The course of true love may never run smooth, as the saying goes, but it often finds a way to overcome the obstacles in its path to reach fulfilment. On the occasion of Independence Day, Humans of Bombay from its Instagram page shared one such story of true love which battled hardships and separation caused by Partition but had a happy ending.

The elderly woman shared her story in a video uploaded on Instagram Reels by the Humans of Bombay. According to woman, when she got engaged at the age of 16, she had only seen her fiance’s photos.

But within six months of her engagement, Partition took place, and she along with her family took a train from Sindh to Amritsar. But her heart would constantly go back to her fiance, wondering if he was okay and if she would ever get to see him again.

Her love was not one-sided. For 90 days, her fiance went from camp to camp looking for her and finally found her after three months. “I knew he was the one,” she is quoted as saying in the video.

The couple got married after a year of Partition and went on to have eight children. Yet, their love never faded and they would often go out to watch movies and spend quality time with each other.

Though her husband died 30 years ago, her love for him lives on. “I’m still recovering from that loss,” she added.

Every year, the whole family comes together on his birthday to celebrate their love for him. “Every day I am thankful that he found me, and together we built a beautiful life,” she says.

The video has left an impression on netziens, with many saying they were deeply moved by the couple’s story of “pure” love. “The kind of story that makes you cry and smile at the same time,” one user commented.

Others said this was a kind of emotion that can only be perceived and their love story was “made in heaven”.