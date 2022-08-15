IndiaAt75: From sand art in Puri to Army jawans reciting National Anthem in Siachen, this is how India celebrated I-Day

After participating in various programmes under the year-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, the whole country celebrated Independence Day Monday.

In the days leading up to I-Day, many heritage structures, landmarks and streets were awash with the Tricolour.

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow the five resolves or the ‘panch pran’: to work towards a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India), remove any vestiges of colonialism, retain India’s roots, ensure unity in diversity, and carry out a citizen’s duties.

Nature always wears the colours of the spirit🇮🇳🇮🇳

Greetings on Independence Day 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qFMfAkiaE5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 15, 2022

देश का हर घर मेरा

हर घर तिरंगा 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wM5kTxEng3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 15, 2022

Tiranga 🇮🇳 soaring to new heights! Our Tiranga flying at the ongoing world’s tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of #IndiaAt75.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/p0whKj1qFp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 14, 2022

#WATCH | Punjab: Beating Retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on the occasion of #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/go8dBir66g — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

#WATCH Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Dhd8JjiXDY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Indian Army recorded this beautiful rendition of our national anthem with a 5 yr old girl Esther from Mizoram. Mesmerizing! #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/nYud4vdZJ6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 15, 2022

Throughout the day, armed forces and civilians across the country celebrated Independence Day by organising flag-hoisting ceremonies and public celebrations. ANI shared a video that showed Indian Army troops reciting the National Anthem at the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world.

The Indian Railways also hoisted the Tricolour atop the under-construction Noney Bridge in Manipur, which is set to be the tallest pier bridge in the world after its completion.

Other than the flag-hoisting ceremonies, many cultural events also took place as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. As per the initiative’s website, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims to “celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist based in Puri, made a sand structure in appreciation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Pattnaik’s sand art depicted PM Modi holding the National Flag against the backdrop of a cityscape with the Tricolour fluttering atop every building.