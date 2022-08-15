scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

#IndiaAt75: From sand art in Puri to Army jawans reciting National Anthem in Siachen, this is how India celebrated I-Day

The Tricolour was hoisted outside homes and businesses as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 8:14:55 pm
India at 75, Independence day 2022, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Independence day celebrations PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee joins folk dancers Independence day celebrations, Indian ExpressSudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist from Puri, made a sand structure in appreciation of the the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

After participating in various programmes under the year-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, the whole country celebrated Independence Day Monday.

In the days leading up to I-Day, many heritage structures, landmarks and streets were awash with the Tricolour.

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for 'largest human image of waving national flag'

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow the five resolves or the ‘panch pran’: to work towards a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India), remove any vestiges of colonialism, retain India’s roots, ensure unity in diversity, and carry out a citizen’s duties.

Throughout the day, armed forces and civilians across the country celebrated Independence Day by organising flag-hoisting ceremonies and public celebrations. ANI shared a video that showed Indian Army troops reciting the National Anthem at the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world.

The Indian Railways also hoisted the Tricolour atop the under-construction Noney Bridge in Manipur, which is set to be the tallest pier bridge in the world after its completion.

Other than the flag-hoisting ceremonies, many cultural events also took place as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. As per the initiative’s website, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims to “celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist based in Puri, made a sand structure in appreciation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Pattnaik’s sand art depicted PM Modi holding the National Flag against the backdrop of a cityscape with the Tricolour fluttering atop every building.

