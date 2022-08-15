Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartening photo of elderly couple hoisting the national flag

August 15, 2022 3:18:02 pm
As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day Monday, the national flag could be seen flying at homes and other residential complexes all over the country.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often posts interesting and inspiring content on Twitter, shared a heart-warming photograph of an elderly couple unfurling the tricolour and it would surely make you feel proud.
The photo shows an elderly woman standing on top of a metal container as she is hoisting the tricolour on a pole. A man is seen standing and holding the container. “If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind,” tweeted Mahindra.
See the post below:
If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022
Since being posted on August 14, the tweet has received more than 1.26 lakh likes and over 12,000 retweets.
Many netizens replied to the post with photos and videos showing people hoisting the national flag.
#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/JmdDmkV4b8
— Kishore Gaikwad (@Kishoreg2017) August 14, 2022
Same with this kid too sir.. what a sense of patriotism 🙏👍🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/ZnmcbKO3l3
— Suriya narayanan (@krisksuri) August 14, 2022
We owe a lot to such people pic.twitter.com/SA0Lho5UEC
— Guruprasad Shenoy 🇮🇳 (@guruji_prasad) August 14, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
The BJP government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. With this initiative, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to August 15.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartening photo of elderly couple hoisting the national flag
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, he’s living up to Kapoor surname’
Alec Baldwin pulled trigger which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says FBI report
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PM Modi’s attack on nepotism linked to BJP’s internal issues: Congress
Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds
Jugjugg Jeeyo to re-release in theatres on Independence Day
Sanjana Sanghi can effortlessly ace every look; here’s proof
For NCC cadets who met PM Modi, a ‘dream come true’
Watch: Little girl joins street artistes in performing folk dance, steals the show
75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs