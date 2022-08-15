scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartening photo of elderly couple hoisting the national flag

The photo shows an elderly woman standing on top of a metal container as she is hoisting the tricolour on a pole.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 3:18:02 pm
Independence Day 2022, 75th Independence Day, Anand Mahindra, elderly couple, flag, hoisting the flag, August 15Anand Mahindra shared a heartening photo of an elderly couple hoisting the national flag.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day Monday, the national flag could be seen flying at homes and other residential complexes all over the country.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often posts interesting and inspiring content on Twitter, shared a heart-warming photograph of an elderly couple unfurling the tricolour and it would surely make you feel proud.

The photo shows an elderly woman standing on top of a metal container as she is hoisting the tricolour on a pole. A man is seen standing and holding the container. “If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind,” tweeted Mahindra.

See the post below:

Since being posted on August 14, the tweet has received more than 1.26 lakh likes and over 12,000 retweets.

Many netizens replied to the post with photos and videos showing people hoisting the national flag.

The BJP government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. With this initiative, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to August 15.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 03:18:02 pm

