Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

‘Breaking taboos’: PM Modi earns plaudits after talking about sanitary napkins in I-Day speech

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi underlined that his government has managed to provide sanitary napkins to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres for just one rupee each.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 4:22:03 pm
indian independence day, narendra modi, narendra modi sanitary napkins, modi 74 independence day speech, modi sanitary napkins re 1, modi women empowerment, viral news, indian expressMany lauded PM Modi for bringing menstruation into mainstream conversation in India. (Source: Reuters)

In his address to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched on the topic of menstruation, which is still considered a taboo subject in the country, and received plaudits online.

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi spoke at length about women empowerment and women health. He underlined that his government has managed to provide affordable sanitary napkins to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres for just one rupee each. “This government has been persistently concerned about better healthcare for poor sisters and daughters. We have done a huge job in providing sanitary pads at one rupee each in Janaushadhi Kendra. In a short span of time, more than 5 crore sanitary pads have been delivered to these poor women from 6000 Janaushadhi Kendras,” he said.

Watch the segment from his speech here:

Twitterati hailed the Prime Minister for “breaking taboos” and “normalising” conversation around the topic.

During his speech, PM Modi also said that his government will soon reconsider and determine the right age of marriage for women in India. The PM also pointed out that a number of welfare issues for women had been tackled by his government including the decision to provide six months maternity leave to women apart from a regular salary during this period.

