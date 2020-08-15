‘Breaking taboos’: PM Modi earns plaudits after talking about sanitary napkins in I-Day speech

Many lauded PM Modi for bringing menstruation into mainstream conversation in India. (Source: Reuters)

In his address to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched on the topic of menstruation, which is still considered a taboo subject in the country, and received plaudits online.

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi spoke at length about women empowerment and women health. He underlined that his government has managed to provide affordable sanitary napkins to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres for just one rupee each. “This government has been persistently concerned about better healthcare for poor sisters and daughters. We have done a huge job in providing sanitary pads at one rupee each in Janaushadhi Kendra. In a short span of time, more than 5 crore sanitary pads have been delivered to these poor women from 6000 Janaushadhi Kendras,” he said.

Watch the segment from his speech here:

In 6000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras we have distributed 5 crore sanitary pads at Rs.1. We will also be reconsidering the age of marriage of women soon PM: @narendramodi#IDay2020 pic.twitter.com/jSNsaE6x40 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) August 15, 2020

Twitterati hailed the Prime Minister for “breaking taboos” and “normalising” conversation around the topic.

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress…made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

There was a time Sanitary Napkins were not spoken about even within four walls of homes in India & today Prime Minister Modi spoke about it from Red Fort on Independence Day. That is true Independence of breaking old shackles. — Gaurav Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfDGP) August 15, 2020

Earlier I couldn’t imagine a male forget a male leader speak about menstruation publically. Here, we have the PM of India @narendramodi no less, speaking about providing sanitary pads at 1 rupee from the ramparts of the red fort! This isn’t just progressive but path breaking too! — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 15, 2020

A word ‘sanitary pads’,carefully used even in the family in hushed tones…

today is being used assertively from the ‘Red Fort’ by Hon PM @NarendraModi

We as a Nation,are becoming assertive & confident in our expression..😇🙏🏼 — VS Anitha (@VSAnitha2) August 15, 2020

Over 5 crore sanitary pads have been given to poor women at Rs 1 via Jan Aushadhi Stores.

PM speaks about “Sanitary Pads” in his Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. A progressive change indeed – Talking about Menstrual Hygiene during a national address. — Yatharth Arora (@YatharthArora8) August 15, 2020

Thanks @narendramodi for speaking about sanitary pads from the ramparts of red fort and hope the taboo is erased from today and also men know how to respect women @PMOIndia #HappyIndependenceDay — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 15, 2020

PM @narendramodi talking about #SanitaryNapkins from the red fort on #IndependenceDay2020 is an example of how leaders can use the national forum to break the taboos, set new norms & bring about an attitudinal shift in how the society perceives periods, pads and menstrual health! — Ananya Awasthi (@AnanyaAvasthi) August 15, 2020

Modiji is the first Indian PM to talk from Red Fort about sanitary napkins. Something most men still squirm about. — Prashant Shah (@prashshah) August 15, 2020

Best thing about @narendramodi Ji speech today.. speaking passionately about women’s hygiene, free sanitary pads, breaking taboos, open door to womens in Armed forces once again!

Good to see! 👍👍#IndependenceDayIndia

🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ronit Bhardwaj (@Er_RonitB) August 15, 2020

Talking about the taboo topic of sanitary pads from red fort on the #IndependenceDay speech is something really huge, historical and praiseworthy. Kudos to @narendramodi. Roadies Salute.jpeg ! — Bhumil 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@thebhumilsoni) August 15, 2020

In a country, where #menstruation is considered taboo and a society which does not pay attention to women’s hygiene and health issue,#IndianPM talked about #sanitarypads in his #IndependenceDay2020 speech. — Sidharth sharma (@Sidgaur3) August 15, 2020

No one, would have ever imagined , that a PM of India in his red fort address would talk about Sanitary Napkins! — saroj kumar jha (@sarojkumarjha4) August 15, 2020

During his speech, PM Modi also said that his government will soon reconsider and determine the right age of marriage for women in India. The PM also pointed out that a number of welfare issues for women had been tackled by his government including the decision to provide six months maternity leave to women apart from a regular salary during this period.

