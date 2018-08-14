Independence Day 2018: Buzz on social media as India all set for 72nd Independence Day

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

As India is all set to celebrate the 71 years of Independence Day, here is everything that has been creating a buzz online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2018 8:35:11 pm
independence day, indian independence day, independence day 2018, 72nd Independence Day, independence day celebrations, independece day social media buzz, india news, indian express People take a selfie with tricolour painted on their faces ahead of 72nd Independence Day celebrations, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day on August 15, Indians across the world are all excited for the important day. Tomorrow’s events will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the Tricolour, followed by his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

On the eve of the Independence Day, people on social media are paying tributes to those who fought and made the supreme sacrifice to free the country from the British Raj.

Here is how people on social media are gearing up for the day.

20:35 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
This Bharatnatyam and Hip-Hop fusion for Independence Day is going viral on Instagram
 

20:23 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Twitterati salute #RealHeroesOfIndia
19:50 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, buildings adorned with tricolour lights
19:37 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Glimpse of human-chain in Rajasthan saluting the martyrs
19:25 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
This version of National Anthem by Indian athletes will make your day!

19:20 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
Say no to plastic flags this Independence Day
19:12 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
This huge Indian flag will give you goosebumps
19:08 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
This heartfelt tribute to Indian Army for Independence Day is making people emotional

19:06 (IST) 14 Aug 2018
This beautiful formation of a torch by Gujarat school kids will blow your mind

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day. This is President Kovind’s second Independence Day address.

