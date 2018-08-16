Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Independence Day 2018: Empire State Building and Burj Khalifa illuminated in tricolours

Independence Day 2018: Empire State Building and Burj Khalifa illuminated in tricolours

A special ceremony was organised on Indian Independence Day at the world-famous skyscraper in midtown Manhattan for lighting up the Empire State Building in saffron, white and green, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Association (FIA).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 3:19:25 pm
independence day, indian independence day, monuments lit up tricolours, burj khalifa tricolours, empire state building tricolors, india news, indian express Congratulating India on 72nd Independence Day, the world’s tallest building — Burj Khalifa was lit-up in tricolour. (Burj Khalifa/ Twitter)
As Indians celebrated the 72nd Independence Day with full fervour on Wednesday, the historic day was observed by Indians around the globe. And making the celebrations even more special, not just monuments in the country but outside was lit up in the tricolours. The iconic Empire State Building in New York and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were illuminated with Indian flag colours to mark the important occasion.

A special ceremony was organised at the world-famous skyscraper in midtown Manhattan for lighting it up in saffron, white and green, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Association (FIA).

“Happy India Day from New York City! Together with the Federation of Indian Association, we’re honouring India’s Independence Day by recreating the Indian flag in lights tonight,” the Twitter handle of the Empire State Building, the 1,454 feet-tall building with 102 stories, said in a tweet.

Similarly, congratulating India on its 71 years of independence, the tallest building in the world was adorned with the tricolours along with the chakra at the centre.

According to a report by the PTI, “The Niagara Falls, arguably the world’s most breathtaking waterfalls and one of the most visited tourist spots globally, was also illuminated in saffron, white and green to mark India’s Independence Day”. However, no verifiable photos were available.

