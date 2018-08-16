Independence Day 2018: Empire State Building and Burj Khalifa illuminated in tricolours

Congratulating India on 72nd Independence Day, the world’s tallest building — Burj Khalifa was lit-up in tricolour. (Burj Khalifa/ Twitter) Congratulating India on 72nd Independence Day, the world’s tallest building — Burj Khalifa was lit-up in tricolour. (Burj Khalifa/ Twitter)

As Indians celebrated the 72nd Independence Day with full fervour on Wednesday, the historic day was observed by Indians around the globe. And making the celebrations even more special, not just monuments in the country but outside was lit up in the tricolours. The iconic Empire State Building in New York and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were illuminated with Indian flag colours to mark the important occasion.

A special ceremony was organised at the world-famous skyscraper in midtown Manhattan for lighting it up in saffron, white and green, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Association (FIA).

“Happy India Day from New York City! Together with the Federation of Indian Association, we’re honouring India’s Independence Day by recreating the Indian flag in lights tonight,” the Twitter handle of the Empire State Building, the 1,454 feet-tall building with 102 stories, said in a tweet.

Happy India Day from New York City! Together with the Federation of Indian Association, we’re honoring India’s Independence Day by recreating the Indian flag in lights tonight. 🇮🇳 📷: @nyclovesnyc pic.twitter.com/PBnLzXuLBs — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) August 15, 2018

Similarly, congratulating India on its 71 years of independence, the tallest building in the world was adorned with the tricolours along with the chakra at the centre.

We congratulate India on their 72nd Independence Day from #BurjKhalifa. #EmaarDubai pic.twitter.com/mmSNnWek2s — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2018

According to a report by the PTI, “The Niagara Falls, arguably the world’s most breathtaking waterfalls and one of the most visited tourist spots globally, was also illuminated in saffron, white and green to mark India’s Independence Day”. However, no verifiable photos were available.

