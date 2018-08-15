Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Independence Day 2018: These Indian TV ads strike the right chord on the occasion

Independence Day 2018: For the occasion, many companies come up with creative slogans, cartoons and advertisements. Here are the seven best ads that have managed to touch people's heart this Independence Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 6:15:03 pm
Today, on August 15, India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day. On this very day in 1947, India received its independence after the United Kingdom passed the Indian Independence Act 1947, transferring the legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Each year, the day starts off with the Indian Prime Minister hoisting the Tricolour, followed by an address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

Many people, including celebrities, shared what freedom means to them and their plans to celebrate the historic day. For the occasion, many companies come up with creative slogans, cartoons and advertisements. Here are the seven best advertisements that have managed to touch people’s hearts this Independence Day.

Independence Day Armed Forces ad by Parle-G

Show your patriotism Independence Day ad by Bajaj Avenger

Ziva Dhoni’s Independence Day Ad with father Ms Dhoni

 

Happy Independence Night by Vivo

 

Papas! Pehno Apni Pehchaan by Manyavar

National Anthem by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash by Airtel

#UnitedByHope: A social campaign conducted in India by United Colors of Benetton

