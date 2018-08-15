Independence Day 2018: These Indian TV ads strike the right chord on the occasion

Here are the seven best advertisements that have managed to touch people’s heart this Independence Day. Here are the seven best advertisements that have managed to touch people’s heart this Independence Day.

Today, on August 15, India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day. On this very day in 1947, India received its independence after the United Kingdom passed the Indian Independence Act 1947, transferring the legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Each year, the day starts off with the Indian Prime Minister hoisting the Tricolour, followed by an address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2018 reactions LIVE Updates: Social media buzz on 72nd Independence Day

Many people, including celebrities, shared what freedom means to them and their plans to celebrate the historic day. For the occasion, many companies come up with creative slogans, cartoons and advertisements. Here are the seven best advertisements that have managed to touch people’s hearts this Independence Day.

Independence Day Armed Forces ad by Parle-G

Show your patriotism Independence Day ad by Bajaj Avenger

Ziva Dhoni’s Independence Day Ad with father Ms Dhoni

Happy Independence Night by Vivo

Papas! Pehno Apni Pehchaan by Manyavar

National Anthem by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash by Airtel

#UnitedByHope: A social campaign conducted in India by United Colors of Benetton

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd