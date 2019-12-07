IND vs WI: Virat Kohli’s ‘notebook’ celebration is the latest fodder for desi memes

Videos of Virat Kohli’s ‘notebook’ gesture is viral on the internet. Videos of Virat Kohli’s ‘notebook’ gesture is viral on the internet.

India thrashed West Indies in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday, not only successfully chasing down the total of 208 but also breaking many records in the process. But, it was skipper Virat Kohli’s fiery performance that got everyone talking online. The ace player showed off his batting aggression on the field yet again and knocked off his highest T20I score of 94 runs off 50 balls. It wasn’t just his innings, but also his celebratory ‘notebook’ gesture that took social media by storm.

During the match, Kohli was seen imitating Windies’ bowler Kesrick Williams’ trademark celebration style of signing off a notebook, and the audience couldn’t cheer any louder — both in the stands and online. In the 16th over of India’s innings, Kohli was seen mimicking Williams’ ‘notebook’ celebration after hitting him for a six.

The skipper’s gesture quickly became a hit fodder for memes online. As #ViratKohli and #KingKohli started trending, desi meme-makers were quick to draw parallels of his celebrations and compare it with swiping a big right on dating app, to writing a big cheque for buying onions.

Some started a photoshop battle with the images, and now Kohli can be seen doing a host of things, including performing tricks as a magician, flying kites, making tea and bursting firecrackers! Sample these:

T 3570 –

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ …

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम …

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli writing Thank You note to Rohit Sharma for sacrificing his wicket and lending him talent for today’s match. Best team spirit! 👏 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/mWWk6mbfba — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 6, 2019

After seeing kesrick williams bowling skill. Virat kohli signing him for playing in rcb team. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/vAeIwnFSkF — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) December 6, 2019

Kohli writing a cheque after buying 1 kg of Onion. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/8KQkLsiwHL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 6, 2019

When someone hands over an advertisement pamphlet to you on the streets.. #INDvsWI#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5A635P17zH — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) December 6, 2019

Ye Talvar Baji Kyu kar rha hai bhai ground mein ? #INDvsWI #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/3dU3x9tkIw — Sir Chahal❁ (@Sirchahal) December 6, 2019

Nagada nagada baja pic.twitter.com/EES9SxTZwL — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) December 6, 2019

In the post-match conference, Kohli said: “It’s not the CPL (about Williams’ celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I’ll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That’s what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That’s what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents.”

