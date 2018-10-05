Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

IND vs WI: The best memes and jokes after Jadeja’s epic run-out to dismiss Hetmyer

Despite seeing both the batsmen at one end, Jadeja instead of throwing the ball back to the bowler decided to casually jog up to the stumps himself! The baffling yet hilarious moment left everyone in splits.

ind vs wi, ravindra jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shimron Hetmyer run out, Shimron Hetmyer jadeja out, cricket memes, indian express, cricket news, indian express, sports news Ravindra Jadeja decided to tease West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer before hitting the stump for a run-out. (Source: BCCI/ Twitter)

The first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies may have been all about Prithvi Shaw, but the second day was all about Ravindra Jadeja. First he scored his maiden Test century and then effected a hilarious run-out to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.

During the 11th over of the West Indies innings, there was a mix-up between Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris while taking a run and both the batsmen end up at the same end.

Despite seeing both the batsmen at one end, Jadeja instead of throwing the ball back to Ashwin – decided to casually jog up to the stumps himself. Seeing this, Hetmyer also sprinted, trying to make it back. Jadeja spotted Hetmyer charging down the pitch and quickly threw the ball at the stumps and luckily managed to dislodge the bails. Luckily, the West Indies batsman was still out of the crease, and it was a successful run-out. (See the run-out here)

BCCI shared a photo of the moment on Twitter, showing Jadeja, skipper Kohli and bowler Ashwin in a frame and asked people to caption it.

Of course, desi users did not disappoint with their responses. Take a look at some of these.

The ‘comical’ moment did not appear to go down well with both Ashwin and skipper Kohli, both of whom questioned Jadeja’s needless theatrics.

