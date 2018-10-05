IND vs WI: The best memes and jokes after Jadeja’s epic run-out to dismiss Hetmyer

Ravindra Jadeja decided to tease West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer before hitting the stump for a run-out. (Source: BCCI/ Twitter)

The first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies may have been all about Prithvi Shaw, but the second day was all about Ravindra Jadeja. First he scored his maiden Test century and then effected a hilarious run-out to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.

During the 11th over of the West Indies innings, there was a mix-up between Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris while taking a run and both the batsmen end up at the same end.

Despite seeing both the batsmen at one end, Jadeja instead of throwing the ball back to Ashwin – decided to casually jog up to the stumps himself. Seeing this, Hetmyer also sprinted, trying to make it back. Jadeja spotted Hetmyer charging down the pitch and quickly threw the ball at the stumps and luckily managed to dislodge the bails. Luckily, the West Indies batsman was still out of the crease, and it was a successful run-out. (See the run-out here)

BCCI shared a photo of the moment on Twitter, showing Jadeja, skipper Kohli and bowler Ashwin in a frame and asked people to caption it.

Of course, desi users did not disappoint with their responses. Take a look at some of these.

Bunty tera saabun slow hai kya? — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 5, 2018

Ashwin : Abey, ghar pe khel raha hai iska matlab sab kuchh tu hi karega kya?? 😖 https://t.co/1dkn943q8n — Mr. 360′ #TFZ (@Mr_360Abd) October 5, 2018

Ashwin be like, “5 centuries banaya WI ke khilaaf, lekin aisa kabhi kiya nahi maine.” https://t.co/ClXFfZbpTq — Krishna 🏏✍️ (@Joker_Krishna) October 5, 2018

“Run out kyun kiya? Agla over isko bowled karne wala tha” — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) October 5, 2018

Ab run out ka bhi credit leke jaayega kya https://t.co/pdFTTL3lzi — sachin Malthane (@sachinmalthane1) October 5, 2018

ashiwn: abey tune 100 bana liye unki puri team ko 100 toh banane de https://t.co/P2dR7eHc00 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) October 5, 2018

Mere Angne Me Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai — AB DE VILLIERS ❤️ (@SRKian_Aaftab) October 5, 2018

काल करे सो आज कर, आज करे सो अब

अबे वो अंदर आ जाएगा, तू आउट करेगा कब https://t.co/sR2gKMya1m — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) October 5, 2018

The ‘comical’ moment did not appear to go down well with both Ashwin and skipper Kohli, both of whom questioned Jadeja’s needless theatrics.

