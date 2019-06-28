Dhoni’s flying catch to Rohit Sharma dismissal: What trended during IND vs WI match

India won its fifth match at the ICC World Cup 2019, and fans are elated with a spot in top four certain. However, there has been a lot of chatter about the team’s batting order and how it’s the bowlers who are winning games. Shikhar Dhawan is being missed, a century continues to elude Virat Kohli and there’s a lot of debate over the performance of former captain MS Dhoni. The debate may have stalled for now after his performance of 56 not out against West India earned him a lot of support. While his progress to the half-century was slow, he finished the innings in his signature style, hitting a six and scoring 16 runs in the last over to take India to 268.

And then came a flying catch which wowed Indian fans. Dhoni dived to his right and took stunning a one-handed catch, to dismiss the dangerous and in-form Carlos Brathwaite for just 1 off 5 balls.

Dhoni fans spoke up in his defence and said his catch and batting performance was proof of how his contributions win matches for the team.

There was a lot of praise for Mohammed Shami’s bowling performance and criticism for the third umpire over Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

