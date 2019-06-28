Dhoni’s flying catch to Rohit Sharma dismissal: What trended during IND vs WI match

India won its fifth match at the ICC World Cup 2019, and fans are elated with a spot in top four certain. However, there has been a lot of chatter about the team’s batting order and how it’s the bowlers who are winning games. Shikhar Dhawan is being missed, a century continues to elude Virat Kohli and there’s a lot of debate over the performance of former captain MS Dhoni. The debate may have stalled for now after his performance of 56 not out against West India earned him a lot of support. While his progress to the half-century was slow, he finished the innings in his signature style, hitting a six and scoring 16 runs in the last over to take India to 268.
And then came a flying catch which wowed Indian fans. Dhoni dived to his right and took stunning a one-handed catch, to dismiss the dangerous and in-form Carlos Brathwaite for just 1 off 5 balls.
Dhoni fans spoke up in his defence and said his catch and batting performance was proof of how his contributions win matches for the team.
I am wondering that people expect a batsman coming at no.6 after 4 fairly early wickets to score at 200 SR. This is just pure hatred for Dhoni. I thought he paced his innings well today. 220 all-out better than 268-7. #INDvWI
cheetah dhoni #INDvsWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6HZE6elgut
Itne me to #Dhoni picnic mana
Dhoni after hitting Fifty pic.twitter.com/fBE8pjcN4z
#Dhoni:
Doni in other overs vs Dhoni in last over #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/MMIHqcUMG0
Dhoni haters right now:-#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/zicE6505tL
There was a lot of praise for Mohammed Shami’s bowling performance and criticism for the third umpire over Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.
Exclusive image of today’s third umpire. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/2HCwt2Ap8M
Still a better umpire than the 3rd umpire in today’s match #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6ax2N41M10
Rohit’s review scenario #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Y39I5dzlTN
itni jageh mein mumbai mein 1 bhk ban jata hai pic.twitter.com/8r8TU4wiYw
Ground umpires using 3rd umpire#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/28cIhWUpSv
*Third umpire giving ‘OUT’ to Rohit Sharma
Wjat 3rd umpire did to Rohit😔 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LsOfv0c2nr
