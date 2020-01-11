Virat Kohli’s reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s massive six is now a viral meme

Virat Kohli’s expression reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s six has become the latest fodder for desi meme-makers. Virat Kohli’s expression reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s six has become the latest fodder for desi meme-makers.

Virat Kohli’s performance and captaincy is not the only thing that has got everyone talking online after India’s clinical win over Sri Lanka in the T20 series. His quirky expression during the second T20 match in reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s massive six has caught the eye of cricket buffs and desi Twitterati couldn’t stop turning it into a meme.

During the second T20, Iyer smashed a huge six off Sri Lankan spinner Wahindu Hasranga and sent the ball above the roof of the stands. The shot left the spectators and even the skipper in awe. The video went viral soon.

Now, Virat Kohli’s gaping expression has become a fooder for meme-makers on social media.

Sample these:

When you and your colleague find out the amount of money your boss makes. pic.twitter.com/e251A9U4w4 — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 10, 2020

When friends find out that something fishy is going on between two group members. pic.twitter.com/4boQRA60OX — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) January 10, 2020

When You Scroll Your Index Finger Vertically On The Result Sheet And Realise .. **2 Marks Se Bach Gya Bc** pic.twitter.com/ffO4bp9oa2 — Whosthatguy 🙈🙉🙊 (@HumourouslyMe) January 9, 2020

When Teacher beats his favourite student

Whole class: pic.twitter.com/qh7rHWOL8p — Priyanshu kumar 🇮🇳 (@sciencewalaldka) January 8, 2020

my grandmaa telling about our father’s love story and heartbreak. family: pic.twitter.com/YqvtNJuliV — palpenditulal_I_ 🇮🇳 (@palpenditulal) January 8, 2020

*Short story* A Mechanical Student entering Computer Science classroom by mistake. pic.twitter.com/dXEycNl1Rt — Sudipto (@tastemythunder) January 8, 2020

Friend: Bhai ghumne chalega?

You: Nahi yaar

Friend: Paise mai dunga khaane peene k

You: pic.twitter.com/VnOKVMVToq — Sejal sksksksks. 🍁 (@falana_dhimkana) January 7, 2020

When I see Chhole bhature with super big Bhaturas coming to the table pic.twitter.com/R1bRhJ6zoi — chacha boomer (@oldschoolmonk) January 7, 2020

When Crush come in Saree on farewell party….😆😆😆😋😋😋😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9YhKinLcYI — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) January 7, 2020

Teens watching porn for the first time. pic.twitter.com/pZNsjZ421o — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 7, 2020

People when magician cut a body into two half’s and then rejoin…..😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/vbTStRonYA — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) January 7, 2020

When kids in winter blow air to see smoke coming out of mouth pic.twitter.com/2fGBKowUrQ — बिंदास बच्चा (@bachpun) January 7, 2020

When you are going without helmet and suddenly traffic police comes infront of you. You: TP: pic.twitter.com/Y6VzNKpfaK — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 7, 2020

India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I of their bilateral series to win the series 2-0.

