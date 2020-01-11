Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Virat Kohli’s reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s massive six is now a viral meme

During the second T20, Iyer smashed a huge six off Sri Lankan spinner Wahindu Hasranga and sent the ball above the roof of the stands. The shot left the spectators and even the skipper in awe. The video went viral soon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2020 8:27:51 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli memes, india vs sri lanka, shreyas iyer six virat reaction, virat shock reaction memes, virat viral memes, funny news, cricket news, sports news, indian express Virat Kohli’s expression reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s six has become the latest fodder for desi meme-makers.

Virat Kohli’s performance and captaincy is not the only thing that has got everyone talking online after India’s clinical win over Sri Lanka in the T20 series. His quirky expression during the second T20 match in reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s massive six has caught the eye of cricket buffs and desi Twitterati couldn’t stop turning it into a meme.

During the second T20, Iyer smashed a huge six off Sri Lankan spinner Wahindu Hasranga and sent the ball above the roof of the stands. The shot left the spectators and even the skipper in awe. The video went viral soon.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s Guwahati pitch inspection photo triggers hilarious meme-fest online

Now, Virat Kohli’s gaping expression has become a fooder for meme-makers on social media.

Sample these:

India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I of their bilateral series to win the series 2-0.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement