Saturday, January 15, 2022
IND vs SA: Netizens share hilarious memes as Rishabh Pant’s century provides respite amid defeat woes

While most batsmen failed to impress for India, Rishabh Pant stole the show by scoring a ton

January 15, 2022 11:31:25 am
india vs south africa, ind vs sa test, rishabh pant, rishabh pant century, ind vs sa memes, viral news, sports news, indian expressDespite loss, Rishabh Pant's name dominated social media trends.

South Africa, on Friday, defeated India by seven wickets to win the Test series 2-1.

However, fans of Indian team found some solace in Rishabh Pant’s ton. India won the first Test convincingly at the Centurion by 113 runs and fans hoped that the momentum will keep going. However, the Proteas leveled in Johannesburg with a gutsy fourth-innings run chase and did the same again at Cape Town.

While most batsmen failed to impress for India, Pant stole the show, scoring a ton! As the veterans of world cricket were busy celebrating ‘Protea fire’, desi meme makers took the opportunity to share hilarious pieces celebrating Pant’s feat. India may have lost the game, but Rishabh Pant surely won hearts online.

