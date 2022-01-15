IND vs SA: Netizens share hilarious memes as Rishabh Pant’s century provides respite amid defeat woes

South Africa, on Friday, defeated India by seven wickets to win the Test series 2-1.

However, fans of Indian team found some solace in Rishabh Pant’s ton. India won the first Test convincingly at the Centurion by 113 runs and fans hoped that the momentum will keep going. However, the Proteas leveled in Johannesburg with a gutsy fourth-innings run chase and did the same again at Cape Town.

While most batsmen failed to impress for India, Pant stole the show, scoring a ton! As the veterans of world cricket were busy celebrating ‘Protea fire’, desi meme makers took the opportunity to share hilarious pieces celebrating Pant’s feat. India may have lost the game, but Rishabh Pant surely won hearts online.

You maybe seeing 🪁 flying today, but Rishabh Pant has been seen flying something else 😅 📷- @BCCI#MakarSankranti #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CwcOOWm6W7 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 14, 2022

Experts: T20 and Test are two extremely different formats Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/iRPVm1zWtf — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 13, 2022

This is what Rishabh Pant did today. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/RVQWX6BwSc — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 13, 2022

When the entire team is struggling to score runs pic.twitter.com/QLUAaiT3fl — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) January 13, 2022