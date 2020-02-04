Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Must Read

Indian fans respond to a Pakistan run-out in the U19 World Cup with memes and jokes

When there was a run-out in the 31st over of Pakistan's innings in which both batsmen found themselves stranded at the same end of the pitch, Indian cricket fans came up with memes and jokes about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 6:25:45 pm
india vs pakistan, under 19 world cup, ind v pak, ind vs pak memes, pak u19 run out, india vs pakistan match jokes, cricket news, sports news, indian express ‘Picasso of run-out’, Indian fan poked fun at Pakistani cricket team.

Any India-Pakistan match is a high-tension affair on social media, even if it’s the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final. So when there was a run-out in the 31st over of Pakistan’s innings in which both batsmen found themselves stranded at the same end of the pitch, Indian cricket fans came up with plenty of memes.

Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 31st over when Qasim Akram charged down the pitch for a single. While skipper Rohail Nazir initially responded to the call for a single, he changed his mind and turned back, prompting a race between the two batsman to save their wicket. This left both the batsmen at the bowler’s end as Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel effected the run-out.

Replays showed that Nazir had grounded his bat inside the crease first and Akram had to walk back to the pavilion. As the run-out video went viral, there were plenty of memes and jokes about the incident.

Both the teams have made it to this stage of the competition many times in the past and this was the tenth time India and Pakistan were facing off in the U19 World Cup.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement