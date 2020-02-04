Indian fans respond to a Pakistan run-out in the U19 World Cup with memes and jokes

‘Picasso of run-out’, Indian fan poked fun at Pakistani cricket team. ‘Picasso of run-out’, Indian fan poked fun at Pakistani cricket team.

Any India-Pakistan match is a high-tension affair on social media, even if it’s the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final. So when there was a run-out in the 31st over of Pakistan’s innings in which both batsmen found themselves stranded at the same end of the pitch, Indian cricket fans came up with plenty of memes.

Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 31st over when Qasim Akram charged down the pitch for a single. While skipper Rohail Nazir initially responded to the call for a single, he changed his mind and turned back, prompting a race between the two batsman to save their wicket. This left both the batsmen at the bowler’s end as Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel effected the run-out.

Replays showed that Nazir had grounded his bat inside the crease first and Akram had to walk back to the pavilion. As the run-out video went viral, there were plenty of memes and jokes about the incident.

Indian senior and junior team in world cup against Pakistan. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/AzQUXiRtX6 — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) February 4, 2020

#INDvsPAK Pakistan senior team after seeing Pak U-19 disaster against India: pic.twitter.com/Xr5cIF5MvL — Dr D. (@TheChilledDoc) February 4, 2020

#INDvsPak Senior pak cricket team: play well and defeat the opposition Pak U19 team: pic.twitter.com/cqmTG0zOtE — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 4, 2020

Pakistan struggling against India even in an Under-19 World Cup match. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/foW5ku3LHn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2020

#INDvsPAK

1 Pakistan against other team

2 Pakistan against India #MeraAdarshSid pic.twitter.com/E4mUnfUOLu — 💓 karan Singh ❤ sidheart ❤ (@karankiru49) February 4, 2020

Nobody : Literally Nobody : Not A Single Soul : PAK Batsmen Whenever Someone Says “ Aakhri Plate Biryani Bachi Hai “ #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #U19CWC 😂 pic.twitter.com/5lskAYL1QD — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 4, 2020

Junior Pakistan team : We’ll gonna win this game against India.

Senior Pakistan team : #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BqtCnCIUwL — Anshuman (@Anshuman99m) February 4, 2020

If run out is an art, Pakistan is picasso of it…. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Kd83imidLj — Myrights (@Khelkabaddii) February 4, 2020

Both the teams have made it to this stage of the competition many times in the past and this was the tenth time India and Pakistan were facing off in the U19 World Cup.

