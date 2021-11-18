IND vs NZ: As Rohit Sharma takes charges to win 1st T20I, social media explodes with revenge memes

Updated: November 18, 2021 11:52:32 am
After India’s heartbreaking exit at the ICC T20 World Cup, fans were quite skeptical as the Men in Blue took on the Black Caps in Jaipur. However, exceeding everyone’s expectations, the Rohit Sharma-led team won the game to take a 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series. Soon, fans flooded social media with revenge memes, marking the first win under his captaincy.
From the start, it was special as crowds returned to an Indian cricket stadium at last, after the Covid-induced break and creating an electrifying atmosphere cheering from the stands as players strived their best to shine and seek revenge for their World Cup loss. The biggest cheer was, however, reserved for new coach Rahul Dravid.
Not only the fans were excited to see what magic happens owing to the new combination of Dravid-Sharma, but also were thrilled as India won the toss. Pining hopes for a victory, it was the power combination of Suryakumar Yadav (Man of the Match), Rishabh Pant and Sharma’s stunning performance that sealed the deal, as India won by five wickets in a last-over thriller.
Check out how fans celebrated the thrilling match here:
