‘Most talented waterboys’: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s image goes viral

Despite India completing a whitewash against New Zealand, defeating the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20I series, a moment of bonhomie between Virat Kohli and NZ skipper Kane Williamson on the sidelines at the Mount Maunganui stadium has gone viral.

Both Kohli and Williamson, who did not play the fifth T20I, were resting and enjoying the game outside the boundary together along with Rishabh Pant. As both the skippers were seen heartily chatting while their teams battled on the pitch, people on social media went berserk.

BCCI shared the picture of both the skippers sitting by the edge of the field along with Rishabh Pant with a hashtag ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

The camaraderie of the captains off the field won hearts online. While most dubbed it as the “best picture of the series”, others said it was a true definition of sportsman spirit.

Never thought I would see a situation where two of the worlds most iconic batsmen (that too from opposite camps) would be sitting outside the boundary laughing, chatting and watching an international game like two wide eyed ball boys! Love it #NZvsIND #kohli #williamson pic.twitter.com/Yrv5NGPhD7 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 2, 2020

Kohli & Kane sitting together during the match! Moment of the series, guysss.😍❤️🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/jVOtFOqmXT — Anu🍻 (@virat_always) February 2, 2020

#NZvIND

Williamson and Kohli fans fighting with each other.

Meanwhile Kane and Virat: pic.twitter.com/s9xifdRmK5 — Yash (@YashdeVilliers) February 2, 2020

Both started playing U19 worldcup at the same time.

Both are now captaining their respective sides.

Both bat at middle order and are the pillar of the respective teams.

It is cricket what gave two proper gems like them with that much similarities to cricket fans.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mmZRt4NvOD — Subham (@subhsays) February 2, 2020

However, as soon as their candid pictures went viral, it triggered many hilarious memes as well. While many called them the most talented and expensive waterboys, netizens couldn’t have enough of their “sweet bromance”.

Both of them are trying to convince kane williamson to join twitter… #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/P2hkBmw2Ej — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 2, 2020

This match has the most talented bunch of waterboys ever. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/onjbrg4WVz — Manya (@CSKian716) February 2, 2020

After NZ poor performance (whitewash) kane williamson changed his team 😂🤣😁. Congratulations team India end the t20 series 5-0.👍👍❤💚🇮🇳🇮🇳#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/y4YQuuz34A — prosenjit Makal (@MakalProsenjit) February 2, 2020

Pant giving batting tips to 2 batsmen who couldn't make into the playing xi pic.twitter.com/zOO8bSqVX0 — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) February 2, 2020

Kohli: Hey Kane, how does it feel to be an IPL winner?

Kane: You tell me, how does it feel to be a World Cup winner? Pant: First you both tell me, how does it feel to play cricket? pic.twitter.com/V1burDyKVA — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 2, 2020

Indian Parents discussing about their childrens future #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/cgeK3lFjmM — Utkarsh (@utkarsh_p0) February 2, 2020

both looking at their batting graph #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bdzkakAani — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 2, 2020

*Society wale auntiya bitching about 3rd floor wali single ladki during free time in garden area*#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/KMJx5cwmYJ — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 2, 2020

While Williamson, who suffered from a shoulder injury was rested in the fourth game as well, Indian skipper Kohli was rested for the match after a very busy cricketing schedule.

