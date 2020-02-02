Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
‘Most talented waterboys’: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s image goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2020 7:21:40 pm
ind vs nz, india vs new zealand series, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, kohli kane water boys, kohli kane memes, kohli kane match sidelines photos, cricket news, sports news, indian express The two captains did not play in the fifth match but together they stole the show with their camaraderie.

Despite India completing a whitewash against New Zealand, defeating the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20I series, a moment of bonhomie between Virat Kohli and NZ skipper Kane Williamson on the sidelines at the Mount Maunganui stadium has gone viral.

Both Kohli and Williamson, who did not play the fifth T20I, were resting and enjoying the game outside the boundary together along with Rishabh Pant. As both the skippers were seen heartily chatting while their teams battled on the pitch, people on social media went berserk.

BCCI shared the picture of both the skippers sitting by the edge of the field along with Rishabh Pant with a hashtag ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

The camaraderie of the captains off the field won hearts online. While most dubbed it as the “best picture of the series”, others said it was a true definition of sportsman spirit.

However, as soon as their candid pictures went viral, it triggered many hilarious memes as well. While many called them the most talented and expensive waterboys, netizens couldn’t have enough of their “sweet bromance”.

While Williamson, who suffered from a shoulder injury was rested in the fourth game as well, Indian skipper Kohli was rested for the match after a very busy cricketing schedule.

