IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson’s flying save starts meme fest online

Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson may not have won hearts with his batting skills on Sunday during the final T20I match against New Zealand but his gravity-defying fielding skills got fans got talking online. As India defeated the Kiwis at the Bay Oval, winning the series 5-0, one of the top highlights of the game was Samson’s terrific effort at the fence to save a six.

In the final delivery of the eighth over by Shardul Thakur, Samson saved four crucial runs for his side as he jumped across the boundary rope and also showcased great presence of mind by releasing the ball mid-air to save it from becoming a six.

Later in the day, the Kiwis only lost the game by a narrow margin of just seven runs and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

As the clip went viral, his flying save became a talking point online, with many comparing him to a broom-flying wizard and Superman. As many photoshopped his image and gave hilarious twists, others turned it to memes.

Sample these:

Me turning the gas off right before the boiled milk is about to come out of the pan. pic.twitter.com/0PiNCrIbmO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 2, 2020

Me taking wrong life decisions and then trying to correct them. pic.twitter.com/KugcYf007I — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) February 2, 2020

How does my father protect me from problems#INDvsNZt20 pic.twitter.com/JokKzSKRC3 — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1No_aalsi) February 2, 2020

Boss: Learn to work beyond your office time boundaries Me: pic.twitter.com/8pTYzzxqQI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 2, 2020

When my mom sees the door is open while the A.C is on, me:#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/UqEOs5xqLP — Cheeru (@sobermonk) February 2, 2020

How quick we close Whatsapp after seeing her typing to not look desperate. pic.twitter.com/Ij4tLRFvUF — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 2, 2020

Samson failed to prove his mettle with the bat once again as he was dismissed by Scott Kuggeleijn for 2 off 5 balls. This was the second time Samson was included in the playing XI. He had scored 8 off 5 balls in the first match.

