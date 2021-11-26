Netizens go on a meme fest as man chews ‘gutka’ during Kanpur Test

scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 12:14:03 pm
ind vs nz, india v new zealand, ind vs nz kanpur test, day 1 kanpur test, gutka man, kanpur test gutka guy memes, cricket memes, sports news, indian expressA man from the stands goes viral for busy talking on the phone during Day 1 of Kanpur Test.

After winning the three-match T20 series, India and New Zealand kicked off the first Test in Kanpur on Thursday. While debutant Shreyas Iyer emerged as the hero on the pitch, someone else stole the show from the stands, triggering a plethora of memes and jokes online: ‘The Gutka Guy’.

As spectators were celebrating and cheering for 26-year-old Iyer’s first half-century in a Test match, cameramen found a man sitting beside a woman talking on his mobile phone. However, the fact that he was seen chewing tobacco or gutka became the talking point of the virtual world. Oblivious that he is on the giant screen, the man continued as the woman seated on the next seat was seen cheering excitedly.

Watch the moment here:

While his disinterest in the game left many laughing, the fact that he was chewing tobacco made viwers say: “It’s big giveaway where the match was being hosted”. Many even called him the “Man of the Day”.

Soon, Twitterati went in a frenzy flooding social media sites with many pan masala ad jokes and references. Check out some of funniest memes inspired from the scene here:

