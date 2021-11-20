scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Ind vs NZ: It’s raining memes as India win 2nd T20I in Ranchi

As India chased the low total with much ease, presenting fans in the stadium with some great cricket, many couldn't help but wonder what happened at the T20 World Cup last month in the UAE, churning out memes and jokes to vent their feelings

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 12:29:03 pm
india vs new zealand, nz vs ind, ind v nz, india new zealand t20 series, india vs nz ranchi, ind nz t20, india nz memes, sports news, cricket news, indian expressIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to win series on Friday in Ranchi.

Securing a seven-wicket win in Ranchi in the second of the three T20 matches against New Zealand, India not only seized the day, but also the tournament. Soon, celebratory messages started flooding social media sites, along with rib-tickling memes to mark the joyous occasion.

In the hometown of India’s greatest finisher MS Dhoni, his heir-apparent Rishabh Pant finished the match with a brace of sixes in true Dhoni fashion, leaving netizens in a frenzy online. However, the real stars of the day were none other than the skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, whose solid partnership paved way for the victory.

Once again, India’s new T20 captain won the toss and elected to field first at JSCA International Stadium Complex, limiting the guests to just 153, thanks to the brilliant efforts of Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Axar Patel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As India chased the low total with much ease, presenting fans in the stadium with some great cricket, many couldn’t help but wonder what happened at the T20 World Cup last month in the UAE, churning out memes and jokes to vent their feelings.

Although Team India has already won the three-match series, they are scheduled for their last duel at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

