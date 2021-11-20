Ind vs NZ: It’s raining memes as India win 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Securing a seven-wicket win in Ranchi in the second of the three T20 matches against New Zealand, India not only seized the day, but also the tournament. Soon, celebratory messages started flooding social media sites, along with rib-tickling memes to mark the joyous occasion.

In the hometown of India’s greatest finisher MS Dhoni, his heir-apparent Rishabh Pant finished the match with a brace of sixes in true Dhoni fashion, leaving netizens in a frenzy online. However, the real stars of the day were none other than the skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, whose solid partnership paved way for the victory.

Once again, India’s new T20 captain won the toss and elected to field first at JSCA International Stadium Complex, limiting the guests to just 153, thanks to the brilliant efforts of Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Axar Patel.

As India chased the low total with much ease, presenting fans in the stadium with some great cricket, many couldn’t help but wonder what happened at the T20 World Cup last month in the UAE, churning out memes and jokes to vent their feelings.

New Zealand be like pic.twitter.com/ponfQGdcIw — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) November 19, 2021

Newzealand right now – pic.twitter.com/wq7IJxJSWE — S Ravind King (@sravindking) November 19, 2021

*Rohit Sharma won the toss back to back* Meanwhile Kohli :- pic.twitter.com/dO1CsmNTyh — H A L F – E N G I N E E R //Gulambi Stan// (@sparky_chora) November 19, 2021

Although Team India has already won the three-match series, they are scheduled for their last duel at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.