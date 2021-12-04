‘Again Indian shining outside’: As Ajaz Patel take all 10 wickets in Mumbai, netizens react with memes

As India and New Zealand sweat it out in Mumbai in the second Test, Ajaz Patel blew people’s minds with a 10-wicket haul in a single innings, becoming only the third cricketer to do so. However, him creating the history feat in his birthplace against India was a bittersweet moment for all desi cricket fans, who marked the occasion with relatable memes.

During Day 2 of second Test at Wankhede Stadium, it took the BlackCaps left-arm spinner only a couple of overs to bring the host crashing down from 80/0 to 80/3. Those strikes included the coveted wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks. Soon, he sent back India’s batting lineup in the dugout taking all the wickets, entering an elite club of such a record. Patel became only the third player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker in 1956 and Anil Kumble in 1999.

As the Mumbai-born Patel took all the wickets, earning plaudits from all quarters including Kumle himself, dominated trends online with his name trending at number 1 in India for several hours. While many including cricket veterans praised him for his terrific performance, others reacted with many jokes online as well.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai.

Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021

Check out some of the funniest memes on his fantastic 10 wicket haul here:

Amazing 10’er by #AjazPatel. This how the Indian batsmen saw him… pic.twitter.com/fYJGbAQSQu — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2021

Indian batters giving their wickets like pic.twitter.com/OTM5meMtU6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 4, 2021

Another Indian achieving success after leaving India. #AjazPatel — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 4, 2021

Anil Kumble welcoming Ajaz Patel to 10 Wicket Club pic.twitter.com/fvO9WMZVBr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 4, 2021