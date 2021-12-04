‘Again Indian shining outside’: As Ajaz Patel take all 10 wickets in Mumbai, netizens react with memes

Updated: December 4, 2021 5:51:21 pm
As India and New Zealand sweat it out in Mumbai in the second Test, Ajaz Patel blew people’s minds with a 10-wicket haul in a single innings, becoming only the third cricketer to do so. However, him creating the history feat in his birthplace against India was a bittersweet moment for all desi cricket fans, who marked the occasion with relatable memes.
During Day 2 of second Test at Wankhede Stadium, it took the BlackCaps left-arm spinner only a couple of overs to bring the host crashing down from 80/0 to 80/3. Those strikes included the coveted wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks. Soon, he sent back India’s batting lineup in the dugout taking all the wickets, entering an elite club of such a record. Patel became only the third player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker in 1956 and Anil Kumble in 1999.
As the Mumbai-born Patel took all the wickets, earning plaudits from all quarters including Kumle himself, dominated trends online with his name trending at number 1 in India for several hours. While many including cricket veterans praised him for his terrific performance, others reacted with many jokes online as well.
Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021
One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai.
Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021
One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021
Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021
अद्भुत अविश्वसनीय अकल्पनीय!!! #AjazPatel #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/krzI7XE39a
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2021
Check out some of the funniest memes on his fantastic 10 wicket haul here:
Amazing 10’er by #AjazPatel. This how the Indian batsmen saw him… pic.twitter.com/fYJGbAQSQu
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2021
Indian batters giving their wickets like pic.twitter.com/OTM5meMtU6
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 4, 2021
#AjazPatel takes all 10 wickets pic.twitter.com/k4paowXOKH
— Naina (@Na1naaa) December 4, 2021
Ajaz Patel looking at himself in the mirror:#AjazPatel #INDvzNZ #Cricket #testcricket #IndvsNZtest #CricketLive pic.twitter.com/wblymqCbNG
— GoMechanic Accessories (@GomechanicA1) December 4, 2021
Another Indian achieving success after leaving India. #AjazPatel
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 4, 2021
Anil Kumble welcoming Ajaz Patel to 10 Wicket Club pic.twitter.com/fvO9WMZVBr
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 4, 2021
Literally Ajaz Patel today#AjazPatel #INDvzNZ #CricketTwitter #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/zq0yIfsPDW
— Nikhil Kumar 🇮🇳 (@thenickel28) December 4, 2021
#IndvsNZtest #AjazPatel in New Zealand’s dressing room:- pic.twitter.com/LVfzmlO50H
— The Witty Man (@thewittyman1710) December 4, 2021
Patel’s are born to rule cricket. #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/CUhoiz21G8
— Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) December 4, 2021
Ajaz Patel 🙌 #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/a0bV6ZTNsR
— S Ravind King (@sravindking) December 4, 2021
History Created Collision symbol
Ajaz patel takes all Keycap ten wicket of Indian team Face. screaming in fear Fire
3rd bowler in history to achieve this feat after Anil Kumble#AjazPatel #INDvzNZ #anilkumble#IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/nUdAsJedM5
— Anupam (@Anupam11054637) December 4, 2021
#INDvzNZ#AjazPatel after taking 10 wickets haul pic.twitter.com/5C6FyzBENO
— Bharat Sharma (@son_ofsharmaji) December 4, 2021
Relax Boyz, Ajaz Patel was Born in Mumbai.
.
.
.#ajaz #Ajaz_patel #INDvzNZ #IndvsNZtest #AjazPatel #BCCI #10wickets All 10 Wickets pic.twitter.com/yReBrlmd7G
— Chad UP Hindu (Aman) (@SanghiForever) December 4, 2021
Well Played though🙂👍#ajazpatel#indvsnz pic.twitter.com/8PBVZdd7xn
— unlimited funn (@a_insane_memer) December 4, 2021
