Saturday, December 04, 2021
‘Again Indian shining outside’: As Ajaz Patel take all 10 wickets in Mumbai, netizens react with memes

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel joins cricketing royalty as only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 4, 2021 5:51:21 pm
india vs new zealand, ind v nz 2nd test, ind vs nz mumbai test, ajaz patel ajaz patel 10 wickets, ajaz patel memes, cricket news, sports news, indian expressAjaz Patel becomes just the third bowler in the history of men’s Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

As India and New Zealand sweat it out in Mumbai in the second Test, Ajaz Patel blew people’s minds with a 10-wicket haul in a single innings, becoming only the third cricketer to do so. However, him creating the history feat in his birthplace against India was a bittersweet moment for all desi cricket fans, who marked the occasion with relatable memes.

During Day 2 of second Test at Wankhede Stadium, it took the BlackCaps left-arm spinner only a couple of overs to bring the host crashing down from 80/0 to 80/3. Those strikes included the coveted wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks. Soon, he sent back India’s batting lineup in the dugout taking all the wickets, entering an elite club of such a record. Patel became only the third player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker in 1956 and Anil Kumble in 1999.

As the Mumbai-born Patel took all the wickets, earning plaudits from all quarters including Kumle himself, dominated trends online with his name trending at number 1 in India for several hours. While many including cricket veterans praised him for his terrific performance, others reacted with many jokes online as well.

Check out some of the funniest memes on his fantastic 10 wicket haul here:

