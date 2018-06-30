India vs Ireland: MS Dhoni serves drinks to team mates; Twitterati praise his humility

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
MS Dhoni was spotted serving drinks to the Indian players during the India vs Ireland series. Quite impressed with the way Dhoni conducted himself, many people shared the viral picture of the former captain and appreciated his humility.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2018 5:50:24 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni serves drinks, #IREvIND, MS Dhoni humility, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni score, MS Dhoni viral post, indian express, indian express news MS Dhoni has impressed many after his picture of serving water to players went viral. (Source: Debasis Sen/Twitter)
While former captain MS Dhoni was not an active part of the T20I India vs Ireland series, the 36-year-old player surely made his presence felt. During the first innings of the game, the Indian keeper turned into a water boy and served drinks to the team’s batsmen. In no time, several pictures of Dhoni were circulated on the social media, with many praising the man for his humble gesture. For those who follow cricket regularly, this was not the first time Dhoni has taken up this responsibility. Last year during the ICC Champions Trophy, he was spotted taking up the duty at a practice match against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli shares team selfie with stranger photobombing it; Twitterati call the man ‘lucky’

Quite impressed with the way Dhoni conducted himself, many people shared the picture of the former captain and appreciated his humility — and as a result it went viral. “Look who is carrying drinks for @ImRaina . @msdhoni will and forever remain a role model for any youngsters . #Respect #INDvIRE,” remarked one Twitter user.

Here are some of the other reaction that the viral picture garnered:

While India’s win against Ireland is said to be by the biggest margin, in terms of runs, it was Dhoni’s gesture too that added to the celebrations. What do you think about this picture? Tell us in the comments section below.

