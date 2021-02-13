Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli’s bewildered expression after he’s dismissed for a duck triggers meme fest

Virat Kohli's reaction to his dismissal for zero got everyone talking online.

As Indian fans eagerly waited for Virat Kohli to give an electric performance on the field against England, he was dismissed for a duck. The shocking dismissal left both the Indian skipper and fans bamboozled. Now, finding some solace in humour, netizens turned the dismissal into a viral meme.

During the first day of the second Test in Chennai, England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali set a precedent, sending Kohli back early, becoming the first spinner to dismiss him for a duck in international cricket. As the wicket caused for jubilant celebrations among England’s fans, Indian side was left speechless.

Kohli’s bewildered expression after he was sent packing was certainly the moment of the morning session. England claimed two wickets within a space of two overs to prove their dominance in the game. The video quickly went viral.

What turn Moeen Ali! Virat Kohli bowled for a duck.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G2rhZ6UBCX — Naveed khan نویدخان (@Naveedk07) February 13, 2021

Soon, the skipper baffled expression caught the attention of the desi meme-makers online, who quickly churned out memes using his facial express in various situations.

Yeh Mumbai Local Mumbai Central se Churchgate ke bich kisi bhi sthanako pe nahi rukegi • me who wanted to get down at Charni Road • pic.twitter.com/Sm8pPIARLY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 13, 2021

When you’re the boyfriend but see her bestfriend get all the boyfriend privileges. pic.twitter.com/dfk72awfkL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 13, 2021

When your friend who didn’t study the entire semester gets more marks than you.

#INDvsENG

Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/RzYDoKlQF7 — 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴 (@SarcasmProMax) February 13, 2021

Kya matlab mera khud ka bat hai fir bhi mujhe khelne nahi milega: pic.twitter.com/w8cgrogD4e — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 13, 2021

Me after seeing an out of syllabus question during an exam.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VExnvUoC20 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) February 13, 2021

1. When website gives 90% off

2. upto ₹10 pic.twitter.com/BK3h1nIVDd — Akash (@vaderakash) February 13, 2021

Jab aapne raat bhar joke maarke usko entertain kiya ho aur subeh uske boyfriend se uska jhagda solve ho jaaye pic.twitter.com/O751H0GNq8 — mediocre gandhi (@mediocregandhi) February 13, 2021

When you see your gf going in OYO with your friend … pic.twitter.com/ZZ8rUkPzN4 — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 13, 2021

kya matlab batting bhi karni hoti hai.. pavillion mein baith kar hooting kar toh raha hoon pic.twitter.com/KMXHKm6bSj — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) February 13, 2021

Extra sambhar ke paise lgenge me: pic.twitter.com/KMrxPEsbIm — RISHABH TIWARI (@rishabh1tiwari) February 13, 2021

After Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, India lost three crucial wickets leaving fans disappointed. However, thanks to Rohit Sharma holding the fort, desi buffs are still optimistic.