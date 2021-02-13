scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli’s bewildered expression after he’s dismissed for a duck triggers meme fest

Indian captian Virat Kohli’s dismissal off the bowling of Moeen Ali in Chennai left fans stunned. However, they turned the shocking moment into something hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2021 2:34:53 pm
virat kohli, moeen ali, moeen ali virat kohli duck, ind vs eng, ind eng 2nd test, kohli duck reaction memes, chennai test memes, kohli memes, indian express, sports newsVirat Kohli's reaction to his dismissal for zero got everyone talking online.

As Indian fans eagerly waited for Virat Kohli to give an electric performance on the field against England, he was dismissed for a duck. The shocking dismissal left both the Indian skipper and fans bamboozled. Now, finding some solace in humour, netizens turned the dismissal into a viral meme.

During the first day of the second Test in Chennai, England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali set a precedent, sending Kohli back early, becoming the first spinner to dismiss him for a duck in international cricket. As the wicket caused for jubilant celebrations among England’s fans, Indian side was left speechless.

Kohli’s bewildered expression after he was sent packing was certainly the moment of the morning session. England claimed two wickets within a space of two overs to prove their dominance in the game. The video quickly went viral.

Soon, the skipper baffled expression caught the attention of the desi meme-makers online, who quickly churned out memes using his facial express in various situations.

After Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, India lost three crucial wickets leaving fans disappointed. However, thanks to Rohit Sharma holding the fort, desi buffs are still optimistic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement