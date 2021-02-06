IND vs ENG: Netizens have a field day with this photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Chennai Test

From photoshopping the star players riding the local train to morphing them onto the disloyal boyfriend meme, netizens can't have enough of it.

The Men in Blue had a hard day on the field on the opening day of the first Test between India and England in Chennai. However, desi fans found a way to keep themselves entertained, turning a non-interesting moment into a meme featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The moment happened when England skipper Joe Root hit a Shahbaz Nadeem’s delivery and the two Indian players were checking whether the ball would reach the boundary. Their perfect sync and body posture along with their facial expression gave enough fodder for meme-makers on Twitter.

From photoshopping the star players riding the local train to morphing them onto the disloyal boyfriend meme, here are some of the hilarious entry to the meme template:

“Rahane bhai tu hi karle captaincy” pic.twitter.com/Vrbv2ZBNUP — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 6, 2021

Guddu and Bablu Pandit watching Munna Bhaiya’s lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BzXfgOzg0i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted travelling in Mumbai Local #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HANpMIdNxc — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

Hope it is perfect now 😊 pic.twitter.com/TSkvGGNoZt — Cipher (@cipher_thought) February 5, 2021

When bumrah calls for the captain. pic.twitter.com/Ca42nh78H2 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 5, 2021

*Sends an end to end encrypted message on WhatsApp* pic.twitter.com/f6L4htWiRK — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2021