IND vs ENG: Netizens have a field day with this photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Chennai Test

The Men in Blue had a hard day on the field on the opening day of the first Test between India and England in Chennai. However, desi fans found a way to keep themselves entertained, turning a non-interesting moment into a meme featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
The moment happened when England skipper Joe Root hit a Shahbaz Nadeem’s delivery and the two Indian players were checking whether the ball would reach the boundary. Their perfect sync and body posture along with their facial expression gave enough fodder for meme-makers on Twitter.
From photoshopping the star players riding the local train to morphing them onto the disloyal boyfriend meme, here are some of the hilarious entry to the meme template:
“Rahane bhai tu hi karle captaincy” pic.twitter.com/Vrbv2ZBNUP
— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 6, 2021
Guddu and Bablu Pandit watching Munna Bhaiya’s lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BzXfgOzg0i
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2021
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted travelling in Mumbai Local #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HANpMIdNxc
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021
— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) February 5, 2021
msg seen pic.twitter.com/194ZYa9AVK
— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) February 5, 2021
Hope it is perfect now 😊 pic.twitter.com/TSkvGGNoZt
— Cipher (@cipher_thought) February 5, 2021
When bumrah calls for the captain. pic.twitter.com/Ca42nh78H2
— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 5, 2021
*Sends an end to end encrypted message on WhatsApp* pic.twitter.com/f6L4htWiRK
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2021
Nobody:
Italic letters: pic.twitter.com/ts36N5fBLx
— Grumpy 😤 (@roooossshhiiiii) February 5, 2021
Me when mummy says ” Jaa dekh kar aa kitne log chai piyenge” : pic.twitter.com/ApGRFWvqdN
— PaglaPanda (@Sonali_2404) February 5, 2021
No One :
ै Ki Matra : #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/IZpbaCJ24F
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 5, 2021
When a newcomer girl enter in the class😹@imVkohli @ImRo45 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rODI6sOrIQ
— SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) February 5, 2021
#INDvENG @imVkohli @ImRo45
When mother is cooking something special
Me and my brother: pic.twitter.com/yaB9xV71Tz
— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) February 5, 2021
Parallel lines never intersect 😂💥@imVkohli @ImRo45 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kJVvNFCoYv
— Kashif (@Kashif468) February 5, 2021
#INDvENG
Singles on Valentines Day seeing Couples… @ImRo45 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/YE0hFm9OcA
— 😈Mr. Morningstar👿 (@Hemantkmr20) February 5, 2021
When I suddenly laugh looking at my mobile
My parents *@ImRo45 @imVkohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/81B9Pre8tt
— MANOJ 45 (@manoj__45_) February 5, 2021
