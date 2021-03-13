scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Uttarakhand Police takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after he’s dismissed on duck, tweet leaves netizens irked

While fans were left disappointed after Virat Kohli got out without scoring any runs in the first T20 game against England, the Uttarakhand Police decided to poke fun using it as an example to draw attention to rash driving.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 11:54:03 am
IND vs Eng, ind v eng t20I, virat kohli, uttarakhand police, uttarakhand police kohli duck tweet, viral news, sports news, cricket news, indian expressUttarakhand Police's tweet trolling Indian captain Virat Kohli did not go down well with fans. (Source: Reuters)

It’s not unusual for law enforcement agencies to use contemporary memes or issues to raise awareness. However, a recent tweet by the Uttarakhand Police referring to Virat Kohli’s performance during the India vs England T20 series has left many uncomfortable.

While fans were left disappointed after the Indian skipper got out without scoring any runs in the first game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the cops decided to poke fun using it as an example to draw attention to rash driving. The tweet left cricket buffs angry, with many saying it was “uncalled for”.

“A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness. Otherwise, like Kohli, you too can be out on zero,” read the tweet in Hindi, shared by the police handle.

In the first game of the five-match series, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid’s delivery in the third over and his dismissal reduced India to 3/2.

While the tweet got a few laughs, not all were impressed. People defended the skipper and criticised the police force. Many said it was a disgrace to stoop so low to troll a man of such high caliber. Many also recalled how the Rajasthan Police had done the same to Jasprit Bumrah after the Champions Trophy and was forced to later issue an apology.

After a spectacular win against the guests in the Test series, the Men in Blue failed to recreate the same magic on Friday. England showcased why they are a formidable side in the shortest format with a superlative all-round performance to seal a dominant 8-wicket win over India and take a 1-0 lead in this marquee five-match T20I series.

