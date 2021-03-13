Uttarakhand Police takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after he’s dismissed on duck, tweet leaves netizens irked

Uttarakhand Police's tweet trolling Indian captain Virat Kohli did not go down well with fans. (Source: Reuters)

It’s not unusual for law enforcement agencies to use contemporary memes or issues to raise awareness. However, a recent tweet by the Uttarakhand Police referring to Virat Kohli’s performance during the India vs England T20 series has left many uncomfortable.

While fans were left disappointed after the Indian skipper got out without scoring any runs in the first game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the cops decided to poke fun using it as an example to draw attention to rash driving. The tweet left cricket buffs angry, with many saying it was “uncalled for”.

“A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness. Otherwise, like Kohli, you too can be out on zero,” read the tweet in Hindi, shared by the police handle.

In the first game of the five-match series, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid’s delivery in the third over and his dismissal reduced India to 3/2.

While the tweet got a few laughs, not all were impressed. People defended the skipper and criticised the police force. Many said it was a disgrace to stoop so low to troll a man of such high caliber. Many also recalled how the Rajasthan Police had done the same to Jasprit Bumrah after the Champions Trophy and was forced to later issue an apology.

UTTARAKHAND POLICE, (NOW) YOUR IQ LEVELS ATTAINED NEW LOWS (IN) ABYSS 🔴🇮🇳🔴 https://t.co/D3PkBApvI5 — rajesh ramandeep rahbar reuben nagar✋ (@iamrajeshnagar) March 13, 2021

Sorry, But this is not a good post from a verified Govt organization handle to troll the Player of such a highest calibre. Over that, he is a Captain of Indian National Cricket Team.

No offence on the message conveyed,but this tweet is a disgrace!#ViratKohli

@uttarakhandcops https://t.co/XPlv0QJax9 — Shankar Singh Rajput (@Shankar_2107) March 13, 2021

Fastest 10k,11k,12k Runs in ODI.

2928 Runs in T20.

7 double hundred in Test cricket.

Always support and proud Virat and indian team.@cricketaakash #INDvENG https://t.co/ic9jH1sh7B — Deepak✍️ kumar (Author) (@imdeepak023) March 13, 2021

Reyy before this match kohli scores are 9,40,85 tht too in Australia

he is second highest run getter for india in 2020 after rahul

very very disgusting tweet🤮🤮 https://t.co/pHYrenJigd — KESAV REDDY (@reddykesava) March 13, 2021

So u are setting an example by making fun of a Cricketer in his bad phase

Shame on u people seriously

This is not even funny if u think u people are 🙏 https://t.co/yCiIabYiUc — 🌸S🌸 (@VkAsStan) March 12, 2021

Unreal disrespect towards someone who won your country most number of games in the previous 8-10 years https://t.co/pKRRG6GjSn — MILTON REGO🇮🇳 (@MILTONREGO1) March 12, 2021

this isn’t a good way to teach or aware someone by criticizing a person for his bad performance on the field. https://t.co/0If14DbS2v — ツ (@supersandyyyyy) March 12, 2021

How come Uttarakhand police is saying something like this ???

🙏🙏🙏#disappointed #INDvsENG_2021 https://t.co/tK16mmh9iL — Nikhil A Kharat (@knikhil7664) March 12, 2021

This is something which is very out of the context this, same thing had been done with bhumrah as well https://t.co/cst1OIInUe — ♡ (@Nyct0phobic) March 13, 2021

Apologizing on behalf of whole uttrakhand community 😭 https://t.co/CwIVwAhCMA — ADITI BISHT|VK (@JustAditithing) March 12, 2021

After a spectacular win against the guests in the Test series, the Men in Blue failed to recreate the same magic on Friday. England showcased why they are a formidable side in the shortest format with a superlative all-round performance to seal a dominant 8-wicket win over India and take a 1-0 lead in this marquee five-match T20I series.