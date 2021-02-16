Virat Kohli’s ‘disgusted’ face from 2nd Test against England sparks hilarious memes online

Many found his expression relatable and used in various situations to aptly describe their sentiments.

As India avenged the sobering loss in the series opener against England with a resounding win in the second Chennai Test on Tuesday, fans flooded the social media with celebratory memes and jokes. Be it trolling the visitors as well as former England players or coming with memes featuring the Men in Blue — #IndVSEng was the top trend Twitter. And, amid the Twitter frenzy, it was a meme fest around a peculiar expression on India captain Virat Kohli’s face during the match that caught the attention of all.

During the match at the Chepauk, which the hosts won by a massive margin of 317 runs, skipper Kohli was pictured making a face, in an apparent expression of disgust over some on-field incident. As fans rarely lose sight of anything that goes on in the cricket field these days, they went big on that moment from the match on social media, flooding it with memes around Kohli’s funny expression.

Kohli, who is known for making meme-worthy faces, once again became a fodder for netizens. Check out some of the hilarious entries around his image:

However, this isn’t the stunned face of the India skipper that went viral after his dismissal for a duck in the first innings of the second Test. The utterly bemused expression on Kohli’s face after being bowled by a beauty from allrounder Moeen Ali that turned sharply and snuck through his defence was quickly turned into memes.

Earlier, on the opening day of the first Test, Kohli and his teammate Rohit Sharma’s synchronised body posture along with their facial expressions triggered a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.