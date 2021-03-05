IND vs ENG: Netizens celebrate with hilarious memes as Rishabh Pant scores 100 on Day 2

Scoring 101 runs off just 118 balls, Rishabh Pant's spectacular innings with the bat impressed all online. (Source: Reuters)

On Day 2 of the 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, it was Rishabh Pant’s fantastic performance that not only stole the show but also put the host back in the driver’s seat to dominate the game. After losing three crucial wickets early in the game, it seemed like England had an upper hand. However, thanks to Washington Sundar and Pant’s contribution, India got back into the game at the close of play.

Scoring 101 runs off just 118 balls, Pant’s spectacular innings impressed all online, who were already his fans for his performance behind the stumps. The 23-year-old all-rounder displayed tremendous tenacity as he knocked a ball out of the park, reverse-scooping Jimmy Anderson with the new ball.

I don’t think anyone has had the skill audacity to do that to Jimmy Anderson (in a Test) before #INDvENG #astonishing pic.twitter.com/T3snjDstW5 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 5, 2021

And if that wasn’t enough to leave fans in a frenzy, he reached his Test century in style with a six off Dom Bess’ delivery, reminding all of Virender Sehwag’s fearless batting. Not just Sehwag himself, but fans too couldn’t get enough of him and started to celebrate with memes and jokes.

Rishabh Pant has spanked the Poms and sent a new ball flying into the stands to ton up. Watch the full video here; https://t.co/r3GpUmcB9g #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c5hrnfsJZn — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 5, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to Pant’s performance online:

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That’s my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant today, once he saw the new ball: pic.twitter.com/iqbF1IERRF — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2021

Pant is screwing with Australian dreams even when not playing with them. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) March 5, 2021

These faces tell the whole story about Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/wGl8ThQw4f — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

#INDvENG#RishabhPant Rishabh Pant bring up his century with a SIX. Sehwag : pic.twitter.com/3v1joNsp7m — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant Supremacy pic.twitter.com/EiNDR2UE7B — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant arriving back to the pavilion: pic.twitter.com/FmVONx6sRX — The Simpsons Cricket (@SimpsonsCricket) March 5, 2021

Press: How did you manage to hit Reverse Sweep four off James Anderson’s bowling. Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/rbql3QdWxT — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 5, 2021

The Men in Blue eventually ended the innings scoring 294-7, 89 runs ahead of England who secured a total of 205 in the first innings.