scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

IND vs ENG: Netizens celebrate with hilarious memes as Rishabh Pant scores 100 on Day 2

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar squarely put India in the driver's seat after Day 2 started off on a weak note for the hosts in the final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 5, 2021 8:03:25 pm
Scoring 101 runs off just 118 balls, Rishabh Pant's spectacular innings with the bat impressed all online. (Source: Reuters)

On Day 2 of the 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, it was Rishabh Pant’s fantastic performance that not only stole the show but also put the host back in the driver’s seat to dominate the game. After losing three crucial wickets early in the game, it seemed like England had an upper hand. However, thanks to Washington Sundar and Pant’s contribution, India got back into the game at the close of play.

Scoring 101 runs off just 118 balls, Pant’s spectacular innings impressed all online, who were already his fans for his performance behind the stumps. The 23-year-old all-rounder displayed tremendous tenacity as he knocked a ball out of the park, reverse-scooping Jimmy Anderson with the new ball.

And if that wasn’t enough to leave fans in a frenzy, he reached his Test century in style with a six off Dom Bess’ delivery, reminding all of Virender Sehwag’s fearless batting. Not just Sehwag himself, but fans too couldn’t get enough of him and started to celebrate with memes and jokes.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Pant’s performance online:

The Men in Blue eventually ended the innings scoring 294-7, 89 runs ahead of England who secured a total of 205 in the first innings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement