IND vs ENG: Netizens celebrate with hilarious memes as Rishabh Pant scores 100 on Day 2

Updated: March 5, 2021 8:03:25 pm
On Day 2 of the 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, it was Rishabh Pant’s fantastic performance that not only stole the show but also put the host back in the driver’s seat to dominate the game. After losing three crucial wickets early in the game, it seemed like England had an upper hand. However, thanks to Washington Sundar and Pant’s contribution, India got back into the game at the close of play.
Scoring 101 runs off just 118 balls, Pant’s spectacular innings impressed all online, who were already his fans for his performance behind the stumps. The 23-year-old all-rounder displayed tremendous tenacity as he knocked a ball out of the park, reverse-scooping Jimmy Anderson with the new ball.
I don’t think anyone has had the skill audacity to do that to Jimmy Anderson (in a Test) before #INDvENG #astonishing pic.twitter.com/T3snjDstW5
— simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 5, 2021
And if that wasn’t enough to leave fans in a frenzy, he reached his Test century in style with a six off Dom Bess’ delivery, reminding all of Virender Sehwag’s fearless batting. Not just Sehwag himself, but fans too couldn’t get enough of him and started to celebrate with memes and jokes.
Rishabh Pant has spanked the Poms and sent a new ball flying into the stands to ton up.
Watch the full video here; https://t.co/r3GpUmcB9g #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c5hrnfsJZn
— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 5, 2021
Here’s how netizens reacted to Pant’s performance online:
Live scenes #INDvsENG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/VLjkyB0E8p
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2021
Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.
That’s my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant today, once he saw the new ball: pic.twitter.com/iqbF1IERRF
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2021
Pant is screwing with Australian dreams even when not playing with them.
— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) March 5, 2021
These faces tell the whole story about Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/wGl8ThQw4f
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant bring up his century with a SIX.
Sehwag : pic.twitter.com/3v1joNsp7m
— Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 5, 2021
#RishabhPant in tough situations pic.twitter.com/7zNmp0LOTa
— কৌশিক 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) March 5, 2021
Warrior 🦁 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/I4P94svG6U
— Kamina (@bittu7664) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant Supremacy pic.twitter.com/EiNDR2UE7B
— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant arriving back to the pavilion: pic.twitter.com/FmVONx6sRX
— The Simpsons Cricket (@SimpsonsCricket) March 5, 2021
How it started How it’s going#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/1EbTgF0XiM
— IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) March 5, 2021
#INDvENG#RishabhPant got no chill 🔥😹 pic.twitter.com/Arflj6FNQV
— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) March 5, 2021
Story after every last game of a series!#RishabhPant#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4j9YoNSoTP
— ᴮᴱ Krittik⁷ (@5yrsWithBangtan) March 5, 2021
Rishab Pant England Team#RishabhPant #Pant #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rVFzArBh3E
— Hanu News (@HanuSpeak) March 5, 2021
Press: How did you manage to hit Reverse Sweep four off James Anderson’s bowling.
Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/rbql3QdWxT
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 5, 2021
The Men in Blue eventually ended the innings scoring 294-7, 89 runs ahead of England who secured a total of 205 in the first innings.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.