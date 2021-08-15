English fan wearing Indian jersey enters Lord pitch, sparks memes online

The India vs England Test got pretty interesting on the Third Day, but in an unusual way when an intruder tried to blend in with the players wearing an Indian jersey!

However, the security forces on the field quickly intercepted and escorted the pitch invader from the ground. The bizarre moment went viral and even triggered a meme-fest online.

The foreign fan of the Men in Blue was wearing an Indian shirt with ‘Jarvo 69’ written on the back as he lined up as though he was part of their team. Security came in to stop him but the fan attempted to convince them that he was a player, pointing at the BCCI logo on his shirt!

Though he was unsuccessful in his attempt to blend in, his confidence left everyone bemused, including Mohammed Siraj, who was seen laughing out loud. Even the commentators couldn’t hold back. Michael Atherton, who was in the box with Andrew Strauss, joked: “He didn’t look like he could come rushing in and send it down at 90mph it must be said.”

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, getting over 1 million views on Twitter alone. Later, the so called “12th man” for Team India identified himself on the microblogging site. A Twitter user Daniel Jarvis shared some additional photos and claimed he went on the pitch as Jarvo. ” I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!” the fan tweeted.

Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!@timesofindia @ndtv @DailyMirror @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sIpxEbb94n — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 14, 2021

The hilarious pitch invasion triggered a plethora of memes online with #Jarvo trending on the platform.

