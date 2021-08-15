scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 15, 2021
English fan wearing Indian jersey enters Lord pitch, sparks memes online

The man casually walked between the players in a Team India jersey, pointing the BCCI logo on his shirt to convince the guards that he was part of the team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2021 1:53:36 pm
ind vs eng, lords test, pitch invader in indian jersey, man tries to enter lords field indian kit, cricket news, india england test, indian expressThe security did get hold of him before he was ejected out of the venue.

The India vs England Test got pretty interesting on the Third Day, but in an unusual way when an intruder tried to blend in with the players wearing an Indian jersey!

However, the security forces on the field quickly intercepted and escorted the pitch invader from the ground. The bizarre moment went viral and even triggered a meme-fest online.

The foreign fan of the Men in Blue was wearing an Indian shirt with ‘Jarvo 69’ written on the back as he lined up as though he was part of their team. Security came in to stop him but the fan attempted to convince them that he was a player, pointing at the BCCI logo on his shirt!

Though he was unsuccessful in his attempt to blend in, his confidence left everyone bemused, including Mohammed Siraj, who was seen laughing out loud. Even the commentators couldn’t hold back. Michael Atherton, who was in the box with Andrew Strauss, joked: “He didn’t look like he could come rushing in and send it down at 90mph it must be said.”

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, getting over 1 million views on Twitter alone. Later, the so called “12th man” for Team India identified himself on the microblogging site. A Twitter user Daniel Jarvis shared some additional photos and claimed he went on the pitch as Jarvo. ” I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!” the fan tweeted.

The hilarious pitch invasion triggered a plethora of memes online with #Jarvo trending on the platform.

