India vs England: Virat Kohli’s stunning performance in the 3rd T20I earns plaudits online

Skipper Virat Kohli's invincible 77 took India to a reasonable 157 after a rocky start.

After losing in the second T20I, England bounced back in the series with a dominating win against India in the third T20I on Tuesday. While the eight-wicket win helped the guests take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, it was Indian captain Virat Kohli’s performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that got everyone talking online. As the skipper scored back-to-back 50s, fans couldn’t stop saying ‘the King is back!’

As India’s top order collapsed owing to English bowlers’ fiery attack, it was skipper Kohli who took charge of the attack, scoring 77* off 46 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes. Kohli’s brilliant knock took India from 87/5 after 15 overs to 156/6, setting a reasonable target of 157 for the English side.

Although India lost the match, skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 77 won hearts online. Here’s how fans celebrated his stellar performance.

That was special from Kohli. 49 of his last 17 balls.

Garza Garza Sher Garza#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RwwhRY3lrA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 16, 2021

This has been a masterclass from Virat Kohli. If you’re a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VjKQcdWzmj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2021

The two most unexpected attacking moves we saw this year pic.twitter.com/58aA8aNu7T — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2021

virat kohli is back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Ekhd76g18 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) March 16, 2021

Back to back 50’s for one and only king Kohli#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4St8lBCQKV — Mr.V🇮🇳 (@VamsihereV) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli after back to back fifties – #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1BuzI9oVpH — Omkar angane (@Upatsumbha) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli in his last two innings #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ovmha4Ip9F — عظیم (@AwesomeAzeem__) March 16, 2021

A terrific 83-run knock from Jos Buttler, who was supported by Jonny Bairstow, meant that England lost just two wickets before reaching the target with ease.