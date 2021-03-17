scorecardresearch
India vs England: Virat Kohli’s stunning performance in the 3rd T20I earns plaudits online

Virat Kohli’s stunning act at Narendra Modi Stadium on third T20I got fans rooting for the captain as he scored back-to-back half-centuries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 12:03:41 pm
ind v eng, ind v eng 3rd t20, virat kohli, virat kohli t20, india england t20 series, sports news, cricket news, indian expressSkipper Virat Kohli's invincible 77 took India to a reasonable 157 after a rocky start.

After losing in the second T20I, England bounced back in the series with a dominating win against India in the third T20I on Tuesday. While the eight-wicket win helped the guests take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, it was Indian captain Virat Kohli’s performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that got everyone talking online. As the skipper scored back-to-back 50s, fans couldn’t stop saying ‘the King is back!’

As India’s top order collapsed owing to English bowlers’ fiery attack, it was skipper Kohli who took charge of the attack, scoring 77* off 46 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes. Kohli’s brilliant knock took India from 87/5 after 15 overs to 156/6, setting a reasonable target of 157 for the English side.

Although India lost the match, skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 77 won hearts online. Here’s how fans celebrated his stellar performance.

A terrific 83-run knock from Jos Buttler, who was supported by Jonny Bairstow, meant that England lost just two wickets before reaching the target with ease.

