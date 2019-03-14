Rohit Sharma’s stumping during the fifth ODI is now the subject of a hit meme

Rohit Sharma was leading the fightback during the fifth ODI against Australia in Delhi when he stepped out of the crease to deal with a delivery by Adam Zampa. He swung, missed, and the bat went flying out of his hand. The delivery went into wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s gloves and stranded without a bat, Sharma could only watch as he was stumped.

Advertising

It had been a good inning for Sharma, with the opener scoring his 41st half-century at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He also crossed the 8000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the third fastest player to reach the milestone. But soon after he scored his scored 50, things went south as he started running out of batting partners to chase the target, and might have prompted the decision to charge down the pitch.

As Sharma looked at his hands in disbelief, with the bat flying to short fine-leg, Australian players celebrated and laughed at the weird dismissal.

Although his dismissal left Indians fans disappointed, the strange dismissal inspired several hilarious memes and jokes online.

Indian cricket team without #dhoni in one day pic.twitter.com/ASSz69jNEl — Jai Hind 🇮🇳 (@username_needed) March 13, 2019

Jab koi BAT bigad jaye… pic.twitter.com/8klP2c8Mg0 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 13, 2019

After camouflage caps, Team India are now playing with camouflage bats. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/E7DsaIjZWE — Abhishek (@absycric) March 13, 2019

Rohit Sharma’s Bat = Rafale Docments pic.twitter.com/wSgjnFo5of — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 13, 2019

Rohit sharma throwing out his responsibilities #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kVXEFO5FP9 — Lagbhag Manish ❁ (@Man_isssh) March 13, 2019

Rohit Sharma practicing holding the World Cup already #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dymEYGJenM — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 13, 2019

Cricket Dandiya! Only Rohit Sharma can do this! Legend! pic.twitter.com/Itm7bJxncV — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 13, 2019

Bolo ta ra ra ra ta ra ra ra !!

This step is just lit 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wNxJgR48pr — Wicked_Viky (@tavetiya_brand) March 13, 2019

Pic 1 : Action

Pic 2 : Reaction pic.twitter.com/8Z1jVarVxN — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) March 13, 2019 Advertising

Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, had done remarkably well to restrict Australia. However, the batsmen were unable to get to the target, and as a result, India suffered their first ODI home series defeat since October 2015.

It was special for Australia, given it was their first ODI series in two years. The last time they won a series was in 2017 against Pakistan. It was the first time the five-time world champions won a five-match ODI series after being down 2-0 in the series.