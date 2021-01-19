‘The great wall’: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall after taking several knocks

Hit the on helmet, arm, fingers, ribs, thigh but Cheteshwar Pujara kept standing tall earning praise online.

On the final day of the last Test match against Australia, with India firmly in the chase, it was Cheteshwar Pujara’s resilience that got everyone talking online.

Pujara got hit several times owing to the aggressive bowling style of the Aussie bowlers, who were looking for ways to get him out. However, he continued to stand tall at the crease, lending support to Shubham Gill.

Pujara took at least three nasty blows to his head, including a bouncer by pacer Josh Hazlewood that ended up knocking off a piece of the batsman’s helmet. The 32-year-old batsman also got hit on his hands as yet another Hazlewood delivery struck him on the gloves, leaving him in great pain. But Pujara kept playing.

Ouch! Pujara rips his glove off after copping one flush on the glove! Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/xXLuC0jcEa — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Cricket fans took to social media to dub him “the great wall”. Many even joked that he should be sponsored by a cement company.

Ah Pujara! How the HELL is he still standing??? #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 19, 2021

𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘮𝘺 𝘉𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴, 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘮𝘺 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵#AUSvINDtest #Pujara pic.twitter.com/bEl8cJyRZI — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) January 19, 2021

-Got hit on the helmet.

-Got hit in the ribs.

-Got hit on the hands.

-Batting through the pain. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Cheteshwar Pujara reaches his fifty even after taking so much pain and blows on the body. Standing there just like The Wall for India. pic.twitter.com/XHCxCGGIuf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2021

#INDvsAUS

Pujara must be feeling mildly jealous that Paine is even more defensive than him. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 19, 2021

Pujara is like Ambuja Cement, opponent’s are trying to break but can’t. #AUSvIND — Kaushik (@iamnowayfunny) January 19, 2021

Australian bowlers trying their level best to get rid of pujara Meanwhile #Pujara pic.twitter.com/pb5QF7iM2C — Subham Bagaria (@SubhamBagaria4) January 19, 2021

Pujara, however, fell after scoring a half century in 211 balls. At the time of writing, India need 75 runs to win in 98 balls.