scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

‘The great wall’: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall after taking several knocks

Cricket fans took to social media to dub Cheteshwar Pujara "the great wall". Many even joked that he should be sponsored by a cement company. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2021 12:02:40 pm
Hit the on helmet, arm, fingers, ribs, thigh but Cheteshwar Pujara kept standing tall earning praise online.

On the final day of the last Test match against Australia, with India firmly in the chase, it was Cheteshwar Pujara’s resilience that got everyone talking online.

Pujara got hit several times owing to the aggressive bowling style of the Aussie bowlers, who were looking for ways to get him out. However, he continued to stand tall at the crease, lending support to Shubham Gill.

Pujara took at least three nasty blows to his head, including a bouncer by pacer Josh Hazlewood that ended up knocking off a piece of the batsman’s helmet. The 32-year-old batsman also got hit on his hands as yet another Hazlewood delivery struck him on the gloves, leaving him in great pain. But Pujara kept playing.

Cricket fans took to social media to dub him “the great wall”. Many even joked that he should be sponsored by a cement company.

Pujara, however, fell after scoring a half century in 211 balls. At the time of writing, India need 75 runs to win in 98 balls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement