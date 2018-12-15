Ind vs Aus: Tweeple roast Murali Vijay, KL Rahul after quick departure on Day 2

Toggle Menu
Mitchell Starc fired up a lethal in-swinger and Murali Vijay had no answer to his stunning yorker. But no matter how brilliant the last ball before the lunch was, Indian fans were highly disappointed.

Murali Vijay walks off after he is bowled by Australia’s Mitchell Starc during play in the second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia. (Source: AP)

The Indian side had a rocky start Saturday against Australia during the second Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. After they stalled the hosts at 326 in their first innings, Indian openers Murali Vijay and K L Rahul were sent back for a combined two runs.

After Murali Vijay’s duck, fans hoped that the Indian side would deliver some stunning shots. But Rahul departed for 2 after he got knocked over by a perfect yorker from Josh Hazlewood, leaving India on 8/2 on the scoreboard.

Disappointed fans took to Twitter to vent their anger, and of course, there were memes.

