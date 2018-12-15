Ind vs Aus: Tweeple roast Murali Vijay, KL Rahul after quick departure on Day 2

The Indian side had a rocky start Saturday against Australia during the second Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. After they stalled the hosts at 326 in their first innings, Indian openers Murali Vijay and K L Rahul were sent back for a combined two runs.

Mitchell Starc fired up a lethal in-swinger and Vijay had no answer to his stunning yorker. But no matter how brilliant the last ball before Lunch was, Indian fans were highly disappointed.

SEED! Mitchell Starc was fired up after this beauty to knock over Murali Vijay before the lunch break 🔥#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/pgm50xJ8pG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2018

After Murali Vijay’s duck, fans hoped that the Indian side would deliver some stunning shots. But Rahul departed for 2 after he got knocked over by a perfect yorker from Josh Hazlewood, leaving India on 8/2 on the scoreboard.

Disappointed fans took to Twitter to vent their anger, and of course, there were memes.

People ask why Murali Vijay is in team.

He is doing #zero promotion.#AUSvIND — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 15, 2018

Starc’s ball to Murali Vijay pic.twitter.com/YC07B9Inke — No one (@Thanda_soru) December 15, 2018

#INDvAUS #AUSvIND Murali Vijay and KL Rahul taking burden of scoring runs for India pic.twitter.com/tL0rFwfALF — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@sportsbloggerc7) December 15, 2018

Vijays who should be immediately sent to India. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/yjiP0ksbiU — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 15, 2018

Still Better opener then murli vijay and kl rahul 🤣🤣#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/01JemHqRk3 — Sanjana Sharma (@sanjana_SharmaS) December 15, 2018

To be fair to KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, they just want to sit in a comfy seat and watch Pujara and Kohli go at it. Like all of us.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS — CricBlog (@cric_blog) December 15, 2018

KL RAHUL HAS SURVIVED THE FIRST OVER. HUGE. #AUSvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) December 15, 2018

[Every time Murali Vijay comes out to bat] Dressing room to him:#INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hZKDZq22fz — Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) December 15, 2018

In the Royal Stag ad — Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) December 15, 2018

Reel Or Real KL Rahul ‘s Consistency same Level never Change…..!!! 😂😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/z9Q7VNxrE4 — ιѕмaιl Ro vj (@Im_Ismail45) December 15, 2018

